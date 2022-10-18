ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHAS 11

'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast

A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast. The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.
WHAS 11

Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role

In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
WHAS 11

'The Handmaid's Tale': Yvonne Strahovski on Serena's Intense Birth Scene and Life as a Handmaid (Exclusive)

Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has seen a lot changes for Yvonne Strahovski’s character, Serena Joy, who started the season as the figurehead of Gilead following the assassination of her husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who was mourned with an elaborate televised funeral. Since then, her plans to open a Gilead cultural center in Canada were met with extreme pushback before she eventually took up residence with Sons of Jacobs supporters, The Wheelers, where she was forced to live life as a handmaid.
WHAS 11

'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December

Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
WHAS 11

Missy Peregrym to Return to 'FBI' in November After Maternity Leave: See First Photos

Missy Peregrym has officially set her FBI return date. After hinting in July that she was returning to work soon, CBS officially announced Peregrym's first appearance back since giving birth to a baby girl with husband Tom Oakley. The actress will step back into FBI as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the Nov. 15 episode, titled "Ready or Not."

