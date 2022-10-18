Read full article on original website
'Station 19': Jaina Lee Ortiz Teases Surprising New Romance in Season 6 (Exclusive)
Is Andy finally in a good place on Station 19? Jaina Lee Ortiz thinks so. The actress hopped on the phone head of Thursday's new episode to discuss her character's roller-coaster journey so far and what's ahead. In the episode, titled "Dancing With Our Hands Tied," the Station 19 crew...
'Harlem' Welcomes Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd, Countess Vaughn and More to Season 2 Cast
A cast grows in Harlem! The Amazon original series is gearing up for its second season by adding seven new actors to the cast. The comedy series following four ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem stars Meagan Good as Camille, a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has a hard time navigating her love life; Grace Byers as Quinn, a trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to run her struggling business and find love; Shoniqua Shandai as Angie, a filter-free singer and actress looking to regain her spot at the top of the entertainment food chain; and Jerrie Johnson as Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability at arm’s length.
Mia Farrow Regrets Turning Down 'American Horror Story' Season 1 Role
In a special roundtable hosted by Ryan Murphy, the women of The Watcher sit down to talk about the hit true-crime series as well as their respective careers onscreen. And for Mia Farrow, who plays one of the neighborhood's eccentric characters, Pearl Winslow, that includes one major regret: not taking Ryan Murphy's offer for a role in the first installment of American Horror Story.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Closer After 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama, Source Says
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles didn't let recent drama impact their relationship. A source tells ET that the "chaos" of the Don't Worry Darling press tour actually brought the 38-year-old director and the 28-year-old pop star closer together. "The press tour was stressful," the source says. "The goal was to...
'The Handmaid's Tale': Yvonne Strahovski on Serena's Intense Birth Scene and Life as a Handmaid (Exclusive)
Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has seen a lot changes for Yvonne Strahovski’s character, Serena Joy, who started the season as the figurehead of Gilead following the assassination of her husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who was mourned with an elaborate televised funeral. Since then, her plans to open a Gilead cultural center in Canada were met with extreme pushback before she eventually took up residence with Sons of Jacobs supporters, The Wheelers, where she was forced to live life as a handmaid.
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Shares Who of Kody's Wives She 'Won't Be Close With' Anymore (Exclusive)
Though the drama surrounding Christine and Kody Brown's split is just now unfolding on Sister Wives, it's been more than a year since Christine made the decision to end her 25-year marriage to Kody. She has since relocated to Utah with her and Kody's 12-year-old daughter, Truely, and considers herself...
'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December
Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
Missy Peregrym to Return to 'FBI' in November After Maternity Leave: See First Photos
Missy Peregrym has officially set her FBI return date. After hinting in July that she was returning to work soon, CBS officially announced Peregrym's first appearance back since giving birth to a baby girl with husband Tom Oakley. The actress will step back into FBI as Special Agent Maggie Bell in the Nov. 15 episode, titled "Ready or Not."
Ashley Iaconetti Hilariously Blasts Nick Viall for Thinking Jared Haibon Had 'Zero Interest' in Her
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have a bone to pick with Nick Viall. Viewers got to relive the fan-favorite couple's romantic history with their appearance on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise, and, as fans know, it wasn't always easy for the pair. Though they're married with a baby today,...
'The Bachelor': Tyler on Why He Never Wanted the Leading Role and How Zach Will Handle the Job (Exclusive)
Tyler Norris didn't want to be the Bachelor. Ahead of Tyler's debut on Bachelor in Paradise, ET spoke with the reality star about why he was glad to not land the season 27 role, which ultimately went to Zach Shallcross. "He's got, what, 32 women there? So geez," Tyler told...
Jamie Foxx Honors Sister DeOndra Dixon 2 Years After Her Death: 'Your Soul Is Shining Bright'
Jamie Foxx is thinking of his sister, DeOndra Dixon, two years after her death. On Wednesday, the 54-year-old took to Instagram to pay tribute to his younger sister, who died Oct. 19, 2020, at age 36. "Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to...
Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Apologizing to Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino for Coming Into the Picture Too Soon
Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are reflecting on their tumultuous journey to peacefully co-parenting. On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the duo looks back on the now-unbreakable bond built between them through their relationship with Will Smith. "We have developed a really nice sisterhood," Jada says of...
'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Thompson Says He No Longer Speaks to Estranged Wife Danielle Ruhl
It looks like there won't be anymore costume parties in Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl's future. The former couple tied the knot on season 2 of Love Is Blind, and were seemingly happily married on the show's follow-up special, After the Altar. But in August, Danielle filed for divorce after...
