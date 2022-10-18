ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capradio.org

Aftermath of leaked tape of Los Angeles City Council members racist comments spurs discussion about Latino political representation in California

A leaked recording with Los Angeles City Council members revealed them making racist remarks and trying to consolidate districts to favor certain Latino communities at the expense of others. In its wake, the incident has surfaced a discussion within Latino communities about who represents them and the power and pitfalls of identity politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
capradio.org

Climate change threatens Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe's cultural sites

Copyright 2022 WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio. To see more, visit WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio. A coastal Louisiana tribe is creating reefs from discarded oyster shells to help preserve their land and cultural sites, and address sea level rise and erosion caused by climate change. Transcript. LEILA...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy