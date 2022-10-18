NEWBERRY, S.C. - The Coker University men's cross country team competed at the Newberry Cross Country Invitational on Saturday (Oct. 22). Chase Longfield was first across the line for Coker in the 8K event in 28:44.6, while Nick Hallis was next to finish in 31:37.5. Austin Bates was next across the line for Coker in 32:27.8, while Zachary Naun (39:10.0) and Dylan Lloyd (39:11.8) rounded out the finish for Coker.

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO