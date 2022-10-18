Read full article on original website
Men's Cross Country Competes at the Newberry Cross Country Invitational
NEWBERRY, S.C. - The Coker University men's cross country team competed at the Newberry Cross Country Invitational on Saturday (Oct. 22). Chase Longfield was first across the line for Coker in the 8K event in 28:44.6, while Nick Hallis was next to finish in 31:37.5. Austin Bates was next across the line for Coker in 32:27.8, while Zachary Naun (39:10.0) and Dylan Lloyd (39:11.8) rounded out the finish for Coker.
Britt Kabo Selected to NFHCA Division II Senior Game
GENEVA, N.Y. - Coker University senior forward has been selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division II Senior Game, announced by the organization yesterday (Thursday, Oct. 20). The senior game selections were nominated by their member coaches and chosen based on their career accomplishments. The game is...
