capitol-beat.org
Walker, Warnock make history in run for U.S. Senate seat
ATLANTA – Georgia voters are being asked to choose between two nationally prominent Black men with deep ties to the state when they vote in a U.S. Senate race that could determine the balance of power in Washington. Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are both...
capitol-beat.org
Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda stumps for Warnock
ATLANTA – Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the hit musical “Hamilton,” called on Latino Georgians this week to support U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in a race that could determine the balance of power in Washington. Though Miranda is deeply rooted in the Washington Heights...
