Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins

By Jamie Harris
 4 days ago

NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact.

Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account.

Netflix is making it easier to transfer profiles Credit: Netflix

Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it prepares to come down hard on password sharing.

Earlier this year the firm revealed it could no longer turn a blind eye to the money saving trick in face of record subscription losses.

According to the rules, you're only supposed to share an account with those you live with.

Netflix is positioning Profile Transfer as something needed when people move out or when you break up.

The streaming giant also claims it's a "much requested" feature from users.

Everything including personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings are all preserved as if nothing ever changed.

"No matter what’s going on, let your Netflix profile be a constant in a life full of changes so you can sit back, relax and continue watching right from where you left off," said Timi Kosztin Product Manager in Netflix's Product Innovation team.

The firm has began rolling the option out to users globally from today.

Netflix recently unveiled a new ad-supported plan for £4.99/$6.99 in a bid to lure people back to the service.

The firm was forced to tightening its belt with job losses and the axing of some shows earlier in the year.

It comes amid fierce competition with new rivals like Disney+ bursting onto the scene.

A crackdown on accounts that are shared outside their household has already started, requiring people to pay extra if caught.

So far, it's only being tested in five countries including Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

nbfresh
2d ago

i watch my niece at my brother’s house constantly and will cancel if i am not able to use MY ACCOUNT that I PAY FOR wherever i want to. this is just ridiculous.

16
Tiffany
1d ago

I pay for 5 profiles myself and my son watch at different locations often. I have 2 residences I sleep at . they better not try anything. utter BS

3
Jt
3d ago

I get it free, for now, won't pay for it. Don't have time to watch mostly second rate content.

5
Related
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
techunwrapped.com

Netflix will charge you if you use a friend’s account in 2023

Netflix executives detailed their plans on Tuesday to crack down on users who share their accounts on the service streaming service, which is expected to arrive early next year. While Netflix just launched Profile Transfer, which allows users to import all of their preferences and history to a freshly created...
Engadget

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

So you'd better hurry up and boot your ex from your account. We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
KENTUCKY STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Tyla

Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching terrifying new series

There’s not a lot that really scares hardcore horror movie and true-crime lovers, but when something does, you can bet that everyone is going to know about it. And that’s precisely the case with the third season of Unsolved Mysteries, which has left some Netflix viewers ‘too scared to sleep’ after watching it. Check out the thrilling trailer here:
