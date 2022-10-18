Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Mail
Nike co-founder and Oregon's richest man Phil Knight says he will do whatever it takes to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state as he throws his $35.9b fortune behind Republican Christine Drazan
Oregon's richest man said he would do whatever he could to end Democrats' 40-year hold on the state and prevent its nominee Tina Kotek winning the race to be the next governor. Last week, Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, donated $1 million to Republican candidate Christine Drazan after...
Biden taken aback by multiple reporters suggesting oil reserve release is meant to help Democrats
President Biden appeared taken aback at reporters suggesting tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was politically motivated with the midterms weeks away.
Republican National Committee is suing Google, claiming it sent millions of fundraising emails to spam folders ahead of midterm elections
The RNC says millions of emails went into spam folders at the end of each month, when fundraising efforts have previously been most successful.
San Diego Union-Tribune
In a newly competitive congressional seat, candidates battle over local policies, national controversies
Mirroring national trends, Rep. Mike Levin has hammered Republican opponent Brian Maryott on abortion, while the challenger focuses on economic issues in the 49th Congressional District race.
Comments / 0