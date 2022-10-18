Read full article on original website
Arrest made in deadly shooting and robbery outside East Sacramento tennis club
Police have arrested a suspect in Thursday afternoon’s deadly robbery-turned-shooting in East Sacramento’s Fabulous 40s neighborhood. DeSean Leon Brasser Jr., 23, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and robbery in connection with the shooting, which took place around 12:30 p.m. in an alley near the Sutter Lawn Tennis Club at 39th and N streets, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release. The victim, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teen ‘likely’ shot himself while robbing Vacaville 7-Eleven, police say
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teens and one adult from the Sacramento area robbed a Vacaville 7-11 on Tuesday resulting in one of the teens likely accidentally shooting themselves, according to the Vacaville Police Department. The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. when at some point a gun was fired during the robbery, according to police. […]
Deputies shoot and kill hostage suspect in Oak Park
OAK PARK (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said two deputies shot and killed a man who allegedly held his girlfriend hostage.The deputy-involved shooting happened near 41st Street and 14th Avenue in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.Police audio reveals the caller said her father had a shotgun. The caller, her boyfriend, and their child managed to leave the home, according to Sgt. Kionna Rowe with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived on the 3900 block of 41st Street for the domestic violence call Tuesday morning.Then, SWAT made contact with the suspect. "He was making statements that he...
Truck Driver Accused Of Stockton Serial Slayings Formally Charged With Three Counts Of Murder
Wesley Brownlee was officially charged with three men's shooting deaths in the Stockton area, though police believe he is connected to at least three more. A California man suspected of killing six men has been formally charged with three murders, though more charges are expected to come, according to officials.
Man and woman convicted of burning man alive near Isleton
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a man and woman in an August 2019 murder case involving a man being stabbed and burned alive near Isleton, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. According to the district attorney, Martitza Guerrero and Martin Chavez Jr. carried out the murder of Fabian Costilla on […]
Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
Pittsburg man charged with kidnapping, attempted rape in BART station assault
WALNUT CREEK -- A 35-year-old Pittsburg man has been charged with kidnapping and attempted rape in the Oct. 7th assault of a female victim at the Walnut Creek BART station. The Contra Costa County District Attorney office said Richard Lee McDowell was in custody and facing a three-count felony complaint in the attack of a 20-year-old Jane Doe who resides in Daly City. McDowell and the victim were on the same BART train around midnight when the train stopped at the Walnut Creek Station. The victim exited onto the platform and McDowell followed her off the train. No one else was on the platform when McDowell grabbed the young woman and forced her into an elevator where the two struggled. At one point, the victim was able to activate the emergency alarm in the elevator and McDowell fled while BART Police were enroute.Armed with images from security camera footage and a description, law enforcement put out a bulletin on the McDowell. On October 15th, he was arrested by BART police at the North Concord Station. McDowell has been booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and will be arraigned on October 21st,
Shooting investigation closes road in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Police have closed the 2000 block of East 18th Street to Highway 160 in Antioch due to a shooting investigation, according to a Facebook post. “Road conditions will be updated when the roadway opens,” police stated. “Please slow down and make alternative travel plans and thank you in advance for your […]
Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Charged with Three Murders
A suspected serial killer in Northern California is being charged with three counts of murder. Wesley Brownlee was arrested by Stockton police last week after a string of deadly shootings in the area since April of 2021. Authorities say he’s linked to at least six killings, all of them men. Five were in Stockton and one was in Oakland. Brownlee’s criminal record goes back decades, beginning when he was 14-years-old. He has been arrested in the past for sexual assault, selling cocaine, and other charges. Brownlee was ordered to be held without bail during his court appearance on Tuesday.
Stockton homicide leaves one dead
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting on Tuesday in San Joaquin County, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of 4th Street East near South Olive Avenue, the sheriff’s office said. When deputies arrived on scene […]
Lawsuit filed against Fairfield police officer who slammed woman to the ground
A woman who was thrown to the ground by an officer after police were called for help has filed a lawsuit against the City of Fairfield and over 50 officers on the Fairfield Police Department force.
Alleged serial killer Wesley Brownlee charged with 3 Stockton slayings
STOCKTON — Prosecutors have charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half.Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings dating back to April 2021. Police had been conducting surveillance on him Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly "out hunting" for another victim.The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed three counts of murder, one count of...
Man found dead near Stockton early Tuesday morning
(BCN) — A man was found fatally shot near Stockton early Tuesday morning, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they received a call shortly after 1 a.m. about a person shot in the 4000 block of East Fourth Street. An unidentified man was located suffering from at least one gunshot wound. […]
Antioch Police Release Images of Jewelry Found on Body Discovered in Trail Fire
Police in Antioch have released images of jewelry worn by a woman who was found on fire on a city trail on Monday. She was found deceased, but authorities have not been able to identify her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and...
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
Update: Woman Dies After Being Found on Fire in Antioch
On October 17, at approximately 05:36 AM, a resident called the Antioch Dispatch Center to report a small fire on the paved trail north of Lopez Drive. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to the area and located a human body on fire. The CCCFPD requested Antioch police to respond to the scene as they worked to extinguish the fire. Several Antioch police officers responded to the scene along with CCCFPD Arson investigators.
Teacher arrested for having ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
A middle school teacher from Benicia is arrested for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student. According to Superintendent Damon J. Wright, Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages to a student. Wright said the police were immediately notified, and Sindel was put on leave.
How one Bay Area rapper is giving back
VALLEJO Calif. (KRON) — Twenty-seven-year-old Vallejo rapper Larussell made an announcement earlier this week after helping to renovate family-owned “Momo’s cafe” that the local cafe will become a “proud 2 pay cafe” through the end of the year.” The event aims to help people from all walks of life get something to eat. “We have […]
