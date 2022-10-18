ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvta.com

A Seawall That Will Also Be A Mural At The Beach Northwest Of Ventura

(Photo and caption courtesy County of Ventura) "Ventura County Parks has launched the Rincon Seawall Beautification project located south of Solimar Beach. This pilot project is being funded by County Parks in an effort to introduce art into parks and inspire community beautification. The 285’ stretch of seawall will take approximately 5 weeks to complete and will depict an ocean scene with the sea life found off the Ventura County Coast. Successful completion of this project will provide an upgraded look to the day-use parking area."
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Thousand Oaks Woman Admits Stealing More Than $1 Million From Employer

Updated--A Thousand Oaks woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1 million from her employer. 60-year-old Dana Vines pleaded guilty to 9 counts of grand theft plus several special allegations. The authorities say that Vines was the operations manager of Aviara Real Estate in Thousand Oaks and was responsible...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
kvta.com

Ventura Picks Finalists For Commerical Marijuana Businesses

Ventura's City Manager has selected the finalists for the city's first round of commercial cannabis permits. The three retail businesses that have been conditionally awarded permits are Responsible and Compliant Retail Ventura, located at 1890 East Main Street;TAT Ventura, located at 2835 E Main Street; and ZASA, located at 4591 Market Street.
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy