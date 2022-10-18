Read full article on original website
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey rocks grandfather's Lions jersey before NBA debut
Detroit Pistons rookie guard Jaden Ivey did just about all one can do in a debut to win over a fan base. Not only did the Purdue product turn in an impressive 19 points on 53 percent shooting en route to a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, but he also caught the eye of fans before the game at Little Caesars Arena.
Kawhi Leonard Explains How Powerful The Clippers Are: “We Got The Leading 3-PT Shooter In The NBA Coming Off The Bench. He Proved It Tonight 100%. When You See That, You Know You Got A Stacked Team.”
The Los Angeles Clippers made their debut in the 2022-23 NBA season, beating their crosstown rivals Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener, 103-97. The Clips struggled a little more than necessary, but they could distance themselves from the Purple and Gold, starting the season with a valuable win. This...
Young NBA Star Might Find A Second Life With The Jazz
Everyone expected the Utah Jazz to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this year. That may end up being the case and the Jazz could sit at the bottom of the West when 2022-23 comes to a close. But there is no doubt that their season got...
NBA Executive Says LeBron James And The Lakers Want Draymond Green, But Thinks That The Team Won't Trade Picks For Him Because He Will Be A Free Agent In 2023
Draymond Green is one of the best defenders in the league today and is a key playmaker within the Golden State Warriors system as well. He has been a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty and is one of the key reasons that the team managed to win four championships.
Patrick Beverley Sends A Bold Message To Lakers Fans: ''We're Going To The Playoffs''
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best of starts to their NBA season. With a blowout loss against the Golden State Warriors and a close defeat against city rivals Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers are 0-2 in the first two games of the season. Much of their issues in...
Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss
The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored four points and grabbed five rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
Stephen A. Smith Goes Off After JJ Redick Says The Brooklyn Nets Are Not Title Contenders: "You’re Going To Regret That, Brother. It’s Not A Good Day For You, JJ Redick.”
After all that the Nets have endured over the past year, you cannot deny that they have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. With Kevin Durant , Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons, and a strong supporting cast around them, the Nets certainly have enough talent to challenge any team in the league.
Tyler Herro, Who Recently Got $130 Million Contract Extension, Gets Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Saying He Deserves To Start
When it comes to the Sixth Man role, not many in the NBA do it better than Tyler Herro. In fact, last season, he was literally the best at it, which is why he was named the Sixth Man of the Year. Clearly, lighting up the court off the bench...
Lakers Fans Admit They Are Missing Four Of Their Former Players: "We Didn't Know They Were Good Until We Traded Them."
Looking at the Los Angeles Lakers performance over the last two seasons, it's hard to believe that they were the champions of the league in the 2019-20 NBA season. The Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship in the Orlando Bubble, and they actually played like the best team in the world.
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Set Up A Team Dinner For The Entire Nets Roster To Bond With His Teammates After Rocky Offseason
The past year and a half has been a whirlwind for the Brooklyn Nets. In the span of a year, they lost James Harden for Ben Simmons (who missed that whole season), lost Kyrie Irving to New York City's vaccination laws, and got swept in the first round of the playoffs to a younger and less experienced Celtics team.
Jay Williams Blasts Rob Pelinka Over The Lakers' Lack Of Shooters: "I’m Not Paying Rob Pelinka To Try, I’m Paying You To Do It!"
The Los Angeles Lakers started their 2022-23 NBA season with a big loss against the defending champions Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Even though this was an expected defeat to many people, a lot of them were unhappy with the development of the game and the terrible numbers the Lakers posted from beyond the arc.
Watch: Warriors’ Draymond Green & Serena Williams Join Other Athletes In Congratulating LeBron James On 20 Years In NBA
LeBron James opened Year 20 of his stellar NBA career with a near triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 123-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors. After a slow start, James rolled up his sleeves to turn the game into a busy day in the office. The 37-year-old forward went 12-for-26 from the field, ending up with 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.
Cowboys WR James Washington Injury Update: 'Waiting' & 'Feeling Great' as Return Nears
A Cowboy may be returning to an NFL game field fairly soon, ready to provide a jolt to an offense that managed to survive his absence well enough to post a winning record and put them on a pace for bigger, brighter things ahead. Wait, we're talking about Oklahoma State...
Steven Adams Grabbed His Teammate's Towel And Gave It To Ja Morant: "Even Ja Was Confused But He Ain’t Wanna Say Nothing Either"
The Memphis Grizzlies got an explosive start to their season after toppling the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller last night. The Knicks fought very hard to keep the Grizzlies at bay and open their season with a statement win, but a 34-point game from Ja Morant meant that the Knicks were leaving Memphis with a loss.
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Sacramento Kings News and Notes
The Sacramento Kings kicked off the season with a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, and then immediately had a lull in the schedule with a couple days to dwell on that result. I'm sure the team is thankful for a little practice time to address mistakes from Wednesday before playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.
76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury the star big man dealt with during the summer. The 76ers enter the 2022-2023 season as one of the favorites to reach the NBA Finals from the Eastern Conference. With a few months of the regular season, a couple of playoff rounds, and a training camp under their belts, there are high expectations in Philly for the combo of MVP candidate Joel Embiid and 14-time All-Star James Harden.
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Russell Westbrook's 'Zero' Performance After 3 Quarters: "0-9 FG, 0-5 3PT"
Russell Westbrook has been viewed as a controversial player during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers , and there is no doubt that many have criticized his inefficient and turnover-heavy playstyle. He struggled to fit in with the Los Angeles Lakers as a No. 3 option during the 2021-22 season.
Doc Rivers Explains Joel Embiid's Conditioning
Going into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was coming off of an offseason of recovery. Following the 2022 playoff run, Embiid was set to undergo surgery. According to team officials, Embiid had two surgeries on his hand. Before the preseason started, Embiid admitted that getting back...
Damian Lillard psyched out Deandre Ayton at end of game
The Portland Trail Blazers hung on to defeat the Phoenix Suns, 113-111, in overtime on Friday night. And the biggest play of the night wasn’t necessarily a play at all. Rather, it was Damian Lillard getting into the head of Deandre Ayton with just 1.2 seconds remaining. Ayton stepped...
