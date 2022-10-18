Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Man arrested after ramming his truck into a woman’s car
– A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after a report of a motor vehicle accident at 130 Needmore East. When police arrived they learned that 45-year-old Robert Clifft had rammed a woman’s car with his pickup truck. The woman had an active protective order in place against Clifft. Although...
WISH-TV
2 shot in robbery attempt during cell phone sale on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people, including a juvenile, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday night after a meeting to sell a cell phone turned into a robbery attempt, police said. At around 7 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the...
Driver charged in deadly crash where family raised concerns over investigation
A man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection to a fatal crash that led the victim's family to raise questions as to whether police properly investigated the incident.
WTHR
Cars caught driving on Monon Trail
While on the Monon, a car is the last thing you would expect to see. For some reason, drivers are getting confused despite blanking lights and a yellow sign.
wbiw.com
Two people were arrested for stealing water from the East Lawrence Water Company
LEESVILLE – Two people were arrested after an Indiana State Police investigation into the theft of utilities. On September 28, 2022, ISP was contacted by an employee at the East Lawrence Water Company, about a residence, located at 4170 Leesville Road. The employee indicated that water was stolen on...
Police: Semi driver hit, killed in Hancock County while walking to warehouse
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was struck and killed by another commercial service driver in front of an Amazon warehouse in Hancock County Thursday morning, according to authorities. Investigators said around 6:45 a.m., a man who was driving a tractor-trailer on County Road 300 North parked in “the two-way turn lane” in front […]
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
wbiw.com
Drug arrest made after Trooper notices suspicious vehicle
BEDFORD – A man was arrested on Monday night, on drug charges after an Indiana State Police trooper noticed a Honda Accord pull into a driveway in the 4000 block of US 50 East. The trooper personally knew the homeowners were currently out of town. Based on it being...
2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell McDonald’s employee calls police for man passing out in drive through
MITCHELL – An Orleans man was arrested after a Mitchell Police officer was requested to McDonald’s to perform a welfare check. While en route to the restaurant, dispatchers informed the officer that someone called stating the man was in a green Chevrolet Avalanch and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
wbiw.com
Police arrest two after suspects are found wanted on warrants
MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on warrants early Thursday morning after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 300 block of Clarks Ferry Road to serve arrest warrants. Police attempted to locate 30-year-old Timothy Witten who was wanted on a warrant for theft and 33-year-old Alicia Diviney...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation
On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
korncountry.com
Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Indy man armed at funeral ‘recklessly’ swung AR-15 after police pursuit led to crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man spotted with a firearm while attending a homicide victim’s funeral ended up leading officers on a police pursuit before crashing on I-465 and “recklessly swinging” an AR-15 while fleeing from police on foot. Raymond Bowie, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to...
Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
Arrest made, after family forced from home over numerous instances of gunfire
An arrest has been made after an Irvington family was forced out of their home after a person fired shots into their home multiple times over the course of months.
Walk-in patient at Indianapolis hospital dies from injuries in shooting
A man died at a local hospital overnight from injuries he suffered in a shooting at a different location, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
wbiw.com
Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
Suspect shot man to death during dispute over less than $100, doc alleges
The suspect in a homicide last week on Indianapolis' east side shot the victim to death over less than $100, a court document alleges.
