Bloomington, IN

Man arrested after ramming his truck into a woman’s car

– A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after a report of a motor vehicle accident at 130 Needmore East. When police arrived they learned that 45-year-old Robert Clifft had rammed a woman’s car with his pickup truck. The woman had an active protective order in place against Clifft. Although...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Cars caught driving on Monon Trail

While on the Monon, a car is the last thing you would expect to see. For some reason, drivers are getting confused despite blanking lights and a yellow sign.
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 people shot, 1 seriously, in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police said two people arrived at an area hospital after reportedly being shot overnight. Police were called to Community Hospital East around 3:30 a.m. when two people arrived with injuries from a gunshot wound. Officers say the victims were found in serious and stable conditions. Police did not provide the location of where […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Police arrest two after suspects are found wanted on warrants

MITCHELL – Two people were arrested on warrants early Thursday morning after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 300 block of Clarks Ferry Road to serve arrest warrants. Police attempted to locate 30-year-old Timothy Witten who was wanted on a warrant for theft and 33-year-old Alicia Diviney...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation

On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
korncountry.com

Police arrest 4 after nearly $100,000 in tires stolen from Seymour businesses

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Following a three-month investigation by the Seymour Police Department (SPD), four Illinois men are in custody. Law enforcement alleges they stole two box trucks and nearly $100,000 in semi-truck tires. On July 11, officers responded to Best One Kentuckiana, on S. Commerce Drive in Seymour, regarding...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTHR

Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man causes disturbance and damage at an apartment complex

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Saturday, October 15th after Bedford Police Officers received a report of an unknown male at the caller’s apartment in the 2000 block of Stevens Lane. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment open. Officers made known...
BEDFORD, IN

