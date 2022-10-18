Read full article on original website
VIA project celebrates local teachers
The Village Improvement Association recently began a unique initiative to celebrate new teachers joining schools in the greater Rehoboth Beach area. Kathy Jacobs, committee chair, created Project GREAT, gratefully recognizing enthusiastic, awe-inspiring teachers. With the help of 50 VIA volunteers and funds collected from members, Jacobs’ team turned the donations into 41 bags stuffed with items for local teachers.
Zadek to discuss new memoir ‘Miriam Hearing Sister’ Oct. 26
Miriam Zadek, a Baltimore philanthropist and longtime advocate for the deaf and hard of hearing, will discuss her new memoir, “Miriam Hearing Sister” in a live, online event at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, sponsored by the Lewes Public Library, Seaside Jewish Community and Browseabout Books. American Sign Language interpretation and closed captioning will be available.
Color theory class starts Nov. 8 at Rehoboth Art League
Local artist Joe Terrone will lead a class on the basics of color theory at the Rehoboth Art League, with sessions meeting weekly from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 8 through Dec. 13. Class will not meet Nov. 22. The backbone of painting, color theory is both the science...
Ham radio operators provide support for Apple Scrapple event
Local volunteer amateur radio operators provided communications support to the Sussex County Emergency Operations Center Mobile Command Unit in Bridgeville for the annual Apple Scrapple Festival Oct. 15. Wearing yellow emergency vests, the operators, aka hams, joined the crowds of attendees to provide general information, give directions, and be the...
911 call not answered in Rehoboth
On Oct. 7, at 2:32 p.m., I dialed 911 for help and no one answered. This was the first/only time I ever called 911. An operator called me back at 2:39 p.m. The fact that my call was not answered and that minutes can count during an emergency, I contacted the Rehoboth Beach 911 center the following week to ask why my call was not answered. The gentleman who answered had a record of my subsequent conversation (when an operator called me), but said he had no explanation for why the call was not initially answered.
Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk set Dec. 10
For all who love homemade holiday cookies, cakes and pies, the Lewes Senior Activity Center cookie walk will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, at 32083 Janice Road, Lewes. Attendees can select from a variety of freshly baked goods made and donated by members. Offerings include...
Musical program on Jewish Persian culture set Oct. 29
Anthropologist, composer and performer Dr. Galeet Dardashti will present a musical lecture on Jewish Persian music and culture at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach. This free multifaith program, Persian Music from My Jewish Family Tradition, is sponsored by Seaside Jewish Community and...
Cape Artists to hold sidewalk sale Oct. 22
The Cape Artists wish all a happy Halloween. There will be a tent sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, on the sidewalk in front of the gallery at 110 W. Third St., Lewes. There will be some bargains available just in time to start holiday shopping.
Ag museum opens Then One Day the Lights Came On exhibit
The Delaware Agricultural Museum and Village debuted a large-scale indoor/outdoor exhibit Oct. 7 that explores the life-changing impact of rural electrification on Delaware agriculture and the state’s rural communities. Then One Day the Lights Came On is a journey that leads visitors from the late 1930s, before electricity was widely available in the state, through the present-day focus on renewable, clean sources of energy. The exhibit curator is Heidi Nasstrom-Evans of Horizon Philanthropic in Lewes, and the designer is Karen Carney, Art of Area Design owner.
Milton Arts Guild holds Art Walk
Artists around Milton were out and about Oct. 15, as part of the Milton Arts Guild’s annual Art Walk. The walk included 22 artists on 20 properties around downtown Milton with works including paintings, postcards, mixed media, wood carvings, ceramics and watercolors.
Village is a place to call home
The plight of the homeless in Sussex County is a much-debated topic. Several attempts to build homeless shelters or villages have been met with opposition from residents in the areas where they were planned. Several churches, through the Code Purple project, have opened their doors over the years to house...
Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26
Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
Beebe CEO to keynote state chamber dinner Jan. 9
The Delaware State Chamber of Commerce’s 186th Annual Dinner is set for Monday, Jan. 9, at the Chase Center on the Riverfront, Wilmington. The chamber announced Dr. David A. Tam, Beebe Healthcare president and CEO, as this year’s distinguished keynote speaker. In 1920, Sussex County’s population was just...
Beebe Healthcare Day at Lewes farmers market Oct. 22
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will host the Beebe Healthcare team from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Oct. 22, at Lewes Elementary School parking lot, 820 Savannah Road. The Beebe team will be offering healthcare screenings, blood pressure checks, flu vaccinations and bivalent COVID-19 boosters during the market. Customers can...
Luxury Sober Living at Christian Grace Home in Georgetown
Memories of nearly 50 years on the job
For nearly 50 years, I've been writing about issues, and photographing people and events in Sussex County. It's been a great ride that I hope can continue for a few more years. Every day is different and exciting. That's what makes the job of community journalism so fulfilling. You never know what you will face on any given day.
John C. Moore, active church member
John C. Moore, 54, of Millsboro, formerly of Wilmington, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at Berlin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. John was born in Wilmington to the late Donald T. and Joy A. Martin Moore. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by two brothers Mike Moore and Donnie Moore Jr.; as well as his mother-in-law Marge Agreen.
State of the Inland Bays report to be highlighted Oct. 27
The public is invited to attend the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays Citizens Advisory Committee - Citizens Café at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, to learn about the latest data assessing the health and economic value of the Inland Bays. Attendees will also gain insight about the center’s...
Huxtable reignites faith for many
In 2005, Steve Jobs told Stanford graduates, “Sometimes life hits you in the head with a brick. Don’t lose faith.”. Many times I’ve felt those hits; many times I’ve lost faith. I’ve witnessed biases, discrimination, unfair practices and inequity. I’ve seen people unable to earn a decent salary and unable to provide food for their families or pay rent. Indeed, the cost of buying a house is completely out of reach for many in Sussex County. Could I even repurchase the home I bought three years ago? Probably not.
NEW LISTING~723 FOX TAIL DR~SALT POND~BETHANY BEACH
