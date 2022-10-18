Read full article on original website
"Pathetic" Jordan Spieth ignores wife Annie's advice, misses 16-inch putt!
Few things are certain in this life but one of them is Jordan Spieth doing something absolutely hilarious and maddening at the same time. Of course, Spieth will not find this funny. Not one bit. It appears that his wife Annie might even chew his ear off after ignoring her key bit of advice that helped him claim his 13th PGA Tour victory last season at RBC Heritage.
Rory McIlroy to rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim: "No, no, no, no, no!"
Rory McIlroy admitted he tried to persuade rising PGA Tour star Tom Kim not to go down the route of "speed training" which has affected his career as the young South Korean picked his brain during the opening round of the CJ Cup. McIlroy, 33, was paired with the 20-year-old...
Shane Lowry didn't even get a discount after equipment "accident" at CJ Cup
2019 Open champion Shane Lowry was forced to replace his putter at the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour after accidentally damaging his halfway through the opening round. Lowry, who played alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jason Day in the first round at Congaree Golf Club, still managed to card a 3-under par 68 which was only three shots behind the early leader.
Tiger Woods reveals time Mark O'Meara walked out of their round in disgust
Tiger Woods has revealed how Mark O'Meara walked off during their round of golf at Isleworth just days before Woods went on to win The Masters in 1997. Woods, speaking to Golf Digest, discussed the time that he shot a magic round of 59 with his close friend O'Meara and then followed it up with another low one where he started the round with a birdie and a hole-in-one.
2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina Sunday tee times, how to watch event
It’s time for the final round in the Low Country. Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, plays host to the 2022 CJ Cup. The field is limited with 78 players, but it’s easily the best thus far of the fall season. It includes 15 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend REVEALED as ex says: "That's not me!"
Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend Lilia Schneider was revealed after his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent confirmed a picture at LIV Golf Boston was not her and the pair had gone their separate ways. DeChambeau was snapped at sitting on a golf cart with a glamourous woman at The International over September 2-4.
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship
Sunday was supposed to be a coronation for Atthaya Thitkul at the BMW Ladies Championship. The 19-year-old from Thailand had a one-shot lead entering the final round at Oak Valley Country Club in Wonju, South Korea, with the chance at not only winning her third LPGA title of 2022 but claim the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women’s Rankings.
Winner’s bag: Rory McIlroy’s TaylorMade gear at the 2022 CJ Cup
Rory McIlroy returned to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time since July 2020 with a one-shot win at the CJ Cup. Take a closer look at the TaylorMade equipment setup he used in his title defense. Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (Fujikura Ventus Black...
2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina final leaderboard is headed by winner Rory McIlroy, who won the title with his 23rd-career PGA Tour win at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C. McIlroy successfully defended his title in this event from 2021, played this year at a new venue,...
LIV Golf boss: When I said I'd create my own majors I was "misrepresented"
The chief executive of Golf Saudi has claimed his comments about LIV Golf creating their own major championships were "misrepresented" in a wide-ranging expose by The New Yorker. An in-depth feature was published this week which quoted Majed Al Sorour where he discussed a number of topics such as LIV...
PGA Tour Makes Significant Move Against LIV Golf
The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is reaching a new level as the PGA Tour tries to take on LIV through a different approach. According to ESPN, the PGA Tour has filed a federal lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and fund governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, financier of LIV Golf. Per the report, the complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
McIlroy wins CJ Cup to reach No. 1, Lydia Ko wins in Korea
Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina.
"Cute" Collin Morikawa accepts putter cover with note inside from starstruck fan
Collin Morikawa appeared to meet one of his biggest fans after the first round of the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour. Morikawa, who carded a 1-under par opening round at Congaree Golf Club in South Carolina, took the time to sign some autographs after his first 18 holes. And...
Rory McIlroy fires TWO EAGLES to lead CJ Cup, on course to become World No.1
Rory McIlroy is on course to become World No.1 for the ninth time as he leads the CJ Cup by one shot after a third-round 67 at Congaree Golf Club. The four-time major champion, who also won the CJ Cup in 2021, made three birdies and two crucial eagles to reach the top of the leaderboard, one shot ahead of Jon Rahm, K. H. Lee and Kurt Kitayama.
Photos: Lydia Ko through the years
Lydia Ko is without a doubt, the best Kiwi to ever tee it up. The 25-year-old already has 24 professional wins – most recently at the 2022 BMW Ladies Championship – with two major championships to boot. A child prodigy, Ko began playing golf at the age of...
DP World Tour player's wife flies to rescue clubs before Mallorca Golf Open
Aaron Cockerill joined the list of endless DP World Tour and PGA Tour players to suffer from travel chaos ahead of the Mallorca Golf Open. Cockerill and his wife Chelsea flew from Canada to Mallorca for the event, but when they arrived, his clubs didn't. He tweeted Air Canada to locate his clubs, informing them that his job was on the line.
Jon Rahm met a very special fan at the CJ Cup: "You've been an inspiration"
We have seen some pretty wholesome content on the PGA Tour at the CJ Cup this year, and it continued with Jon Rahm taking the time to sign a special autograph. If you didn't know, the reason why the Spaniard swings the way he does is down to being born with a clubbed right foot.
Rory McIlroy teases parenthood for Max Homa on verge of becoming No.1 again
Rory McIlroy admitted returning to the summit of the top of the world rankings if he were to win the CJ Cup on the PGA Tour would carry more meaning than at anytime before because of "everything I've went through". Northern Irishman McIlroy, 33, has been the No. 1 in...
LIV Golf set to rival PGA Tour with own 'Drive to Survive' docu-series
The LIV Golf Tour want to produce a behind-the-scenes show, similar to the PGA Tour's Netflix series which comes out in early 2023. As reported by Bloomberg, LIV Golf has approached various production companies with a view to making a docu-series inspired by the Drive to Survive Netflix show all about Formula One.
