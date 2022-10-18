UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Digital preservation is a term that might sound simple enough — but in an academic research library environment it means a lot more than just saving backup copies of files. It is a complex, ongoing process requiring meticulous, large-scale planning to ensure that digitized and born-digital scholarly content is curated and maintained across technology’s changes over time so that it remains useful. Penn State University Libraries’ digital preservation policy attempts to ensure future generations’ access to that digital content.

