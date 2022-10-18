ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

lhstoday.org

Crisis Unfolds at a Hazelwood Elementary School

Jana Elementary, a school located in Florissant, Missouri, has recently had testing reveal high levels of radioactive lead, polonium (the most dangerous radioactive substance), radium, and other toxins inside the school. The places that were contaminated include the school’s kitchen, boiler room, gym, and playground soil. Jana Elementary is...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Health concerns, desires to move mount for residents near Jana Elementary

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - Ashley Marshall says it was easy enough to fall in love with her home in Florissant when she first moved to her neighborhood in 2019. “The neighborhood was such a cute place for kids. They could ride their bikes, and you could tell that it was really well taken care of,” said Marshall, a mother of four.
FLORISSANT, MO
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants In Wentzville, MO

Located only 40 minutes from St. Louis and the famous Gateway Arch, Wentzville, Missouri is not to be overlooked. As the state’s fastest-growing city, tourism is exploding, and you’ll find plenty of things to do in Wentzville. It’s home to the first Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in the nation, Rotary Park, and the Wentzville Flea Market.
WENTZVILLE, MO
flovalleynews.com

Dining Divas Visit Rose Barrel in Ballwin

It was a lucky guess on where to go for this month’s Dining Divas. Usually we go with recommendations from people, but as we struggled to agree on a place, I decided to let google come through for us. None of us had heard of the Rose Barrel in Ballwin, but we’re glad a Google search ended up with the suggestion. It was close to a 40 minute drive for those of us coming from North County.
BALLWIN, MO
ehstigertimesonline.com

Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville

The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Women’s clothing boutique opens in Maryville

Be Loved Boutique in Maryville had their grand opening September 12 and are selling everything from women’s clothing to home goods. Kelly Turner has been in the business for five years. Originally starting with a resale store in Glen Carbon, Turner has now partnered with Becky Ketrow to create Be Loved Boutique.
MARYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
FOX2Now

‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
FLORISSANT, MO
Washington Missourian

Busch Creek Greenway walking path opens in Washington

Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street. “I think it’s a great amenity that will run...
WASHINGTON, MO

