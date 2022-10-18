ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RFID Student IDs

RFID-equipped student IDs are coming to Bloomington South. These new IDs will allow parents to receive push notifications when their child scans their ID getting on and off of MCCSC buses, parents will be able to opt out of these notifications if they choose. Question: What is an RFID chip?

