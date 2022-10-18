ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

The US Sun

Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’

ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
ALPENA, MI
Sand Hills Express

Ohio grandmother and grandson nearly finished visiting every national park

An Ohio grandmother and grandson are close to completing their epic seven-year adventure to visit all 63 U.S. national parks. Brad Ryan told CBS News that he decided to embark on the trip in 2015 after his grandmother, Joy Ryan, told him she had never visited a mountain. “Our journey...
OHIO STATE
Sand Hills Express

Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba possibly contracted at Lake Mead

A Nevada boy has died from a rare and often lethal brain infection that officials say he may have contracted while swimming in the eastern part of Lake Mead earlier this month, health officials said Wednesday. The boy, whose identity has not been released, visited the Arizona section of the...
NEVADA STATE

