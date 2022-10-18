Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Revealed: how coyotes and scammers use TikTok to sell migrants the American dream
The TikTok video starts like most other travel snaps on the platform do, with selfie shots showing the user* and his companions sitting on a plane and walking through the airport. But unlike the highly curated images of hotels and tourist attractions typical of this genre on TikTok, the video...
Sand Hills Express
Ohio grandmother and grandson nearly finished visiting every national park
An Ohio grandmother and grandson are close to completing their epic seven-year adventure to visit all 63 U.S. national parks. Brad Ryan told CBS News that he decided to embark on the trip in 2015 after his grandmother, Joy Ryan, told him she had never visited a mountain. “Our journey...
Sand Hills Express
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba possibly contracted at Lake Mead
A Nevada boy has died from a rare and often lethal brain infection that officials say he may have contracted while swimming in the eastern part of Lake Mead earlier this month, health officials said Wednesday. The boy, whose identity has not been released, visited the Arizona section of the...
