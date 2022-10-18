Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper
Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Devastation on Ukraine's eastern front, where the notorious Wagner group is making gains
The weather in Bakhmut deceives the senses, sunny and warm -- almost peaceful.
Russia allegedly lost its most powerful air defense system, the S-400, in Ukraine
Russian troops have lost one of their most advanced air defense systems, the S-400 'Triumf', after it was hit by a Ukrainian rocket, Defense Blog reported. The incident came to light not from official Russian agencies but from an obituary printed for a fallen soldier. On the brink of entering...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Ukraine war: Russians start leaving Ukraine's Kherson city
Tens of thousands of civilians and Russian-appointed officials are being moved out of Ukraine's southern Kherson region ahead of a Ukrainian offensive, says the Russia-installed local leader. Vladimir Saldo said all Russian-appointed departments and ministries would cross the Dnieper river. Some 50-60,000 civilians would also leave in an "organised, gradual...
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Rigged Kherson Dam To Explode Zelensky Claims
Blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam on the Dnipro River would create a “large-scale disaster” said Ukraine’s president. Russia has mined the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant on the Dnipro River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson Oblast, setting the stage for a "large-scale disaster," President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday.
Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the Kherson region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure. Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization, increasing criticism at home and abroad, and international sanctions. The unsettled status of the illegally absorbed territory was especially visible in the Kherson region’s capital, where Russian military officials have replaced Kremlin-installed civilian leaders as part of martial law that took effect Thursday to defend against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Russia could be about to withdraw its troops from another part of Ukraine
Defense analysts say the evacuation of civilians from the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine could be setting the scene for another Russian withdrawal. Up to 60,000 civilians are expected to be evacuated in the next few days from the part of the Kherson region on the west bank of the Dnipro River.
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 240 of the invasion
The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accused Russia of delaying the passage of more than 150 ships scheduled to carry grain exports through the Black Sea. In a video address, he said that Russia’s actions mean that Ukraine has delivered three million tonnes less grain than planned. The UK, France...
America's New Nuclear Power Industry Has a Russian Problem
WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. firms developing a new generation of small nuclear power plants to help cut carbon emissions have a big problem: only one company sells the fuel they need, and it's Russian. That's why the U.S. government is urgently looking to use some of its stockpile of weapons-grade...
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
NATO Allies Would Act if Sweden, Finland Come Under Pressure, Stoltenberg Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any...
Ukraine war: 'I'd rather go to jail than fight in Ukraine', Russian man says
The six-minute video is shaky. But the contents are fascinating. In the town of Podporozhye, five hundred miles from Moscow, officials at the military draft office are meeting to decide whether local resident Mikhail Ashichev should be mobilised and sent to Ukraine. Mikhail argues his case. "I'm not a pacifist,"...
Russia Draws Down Forces, Removes S-300 Air Defense System from Syria
Russia has removed its sophisticated S-300 aerial defense system and missiles from Syria, according to a report Wednesday by The New York Times. In addition, at least 1,200 Russian troops – and possibly more — have also been drawn down and sent to fight in Ukraine, with several Russian commander redeployed there as well.
Germany fires cybersecurity chief over suspected Russian ties
Germany has fired cybersecurity chief Arne Schönbohm after his links to a Russian-owned cybersecurity company were brought to prominence by a German comedian.
EXPLAINER: What would retreat from Kherson mean for Russia?
Ukrainian forces pressing an offensive in the country's south have zeroed in on Kherson, a regional capital that was seized by Russia in the early days of the war
