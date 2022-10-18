Read full article on original website
Related
Fire engulfs apartment following report of agitated individual
Fire crews responded to a report of an agitated person escalated to a fire evacuation at a Vancouver apartment building on Friday evening
Crews watching for debris flows as rain helps fight Nakia Creek Fire
While the rain is helping fight the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County it’s also creating the potential for another hazard -- mudslides.
2 charged with burglarizing home in Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone
A man and woman were arrested Thursday after they allegedly broke into a home in the Nakia Creek Fire evacuation zone.
yaktrinews.com
Washington wildfire caused by pyrotechnic, police seek tips
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire in southwest Washington state that ballooned in size Sunday, causing regional air quality issues, may have been started by a firework or firearm, officials said. The Nakia Creek Fire started Oct. 9 on Larch Mountain, northeast of Camas. Clark County Fire Marshal Dan...
lacamasmagazine.com
Nakia Creek Fire: ‘This Fire is the Number One Priority in the Nation’
Although the Nakia Creek fire grew to 1,869 acres overnight, authorities are optimistic that containment efforts will continue to progress over the next few days as more firefighters arrive and aircraft return to combat this blaze that has affected 40,000 people over the last few days. Dave Larson, Deputy Incident...
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
Ex-Vancouver Public Schools employee pleads guilty to 137 counts of voyeurism
A man accused of 137 voyeurism counts pleaded guilty during a court appearance on Friday.
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
californiaexaminer.net
Two Couples Shooting Fireworks In Camas May Have Started Nakia Creek Fire
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office believes that a group of four people lighting fireworks during the recent abnormally hot and dry weather may have caused the fire in southwest Washington that is now blanketing the Portland region in smoke. Assistant Fire Marshal Curtis Eavenson has said that he...
One dies after crashing into Portland Int’l Airport airfield
One person is dead after officials said they crashed into an airfield at Portland International Airport Thursday night.
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
kptv.com
Kelso High School cancels all weekend activities following possible threat
KELSO Wash. (KPTV) – Kelso High School has canceled all weekend activities following reports of a possible threat Friday that led to lockdown. Kelso Police Department said officers responded around 1 p.m. Friday to a threat initiated by a text message and image of a firearm possibly inside the school.
KCBY
Deceased driver identified in I-5 multi-vehicle crash
An update on the multi-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday morning on I-5, about 16 miles north of Eugene. Oregon state police say 29-year-old Phillip Frye of Portland died. Four other people were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. Police say around 60 vehicles were involved in the crash,...
idesignarch.com
Charming Studio Apartment in a Tiny Backyard House
This cozy little house in Portland, Oregon is a garage-turned studio apartment. The charming tiny house is set back from the road and is used as a guest house. The renovated studio is approximately 250 sq. ft. with high ceilings. It has a queen bed, compact kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer.
KXL
UPDATED: Kelso High School On Lockdown On Reports Of A Gun On Campus
UPDATE as of 6:27pm – Kelso Police say that they responded to the threat, initiated via text message and image, of a firearm possibly inside Kelso High School. No firearm was found. UPDATE as of 4:30pm – Kelso Police responded to a threat of a possible firearm inside Kelso...
kptv.com
Washington County responds to homeless camp concerns in Aloha
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Neighbors in Aloha recently expressed their concern about problems created by a growing homeless camp, and now FOX 12 is learning more about Washington County’s efforts to respond to homelessness. The camp is about half the size of a football field and is located...
‘Saddened, frustrated and angry’: Vancouver Public Schools to begin notifying voyeurism victims
After a Vancouver Public Schools employee accused of videotaping female students in an Alki Middle School locker room was arrested, the school district is discussing the next steps in how it will handle the allegations.
Chronicle
Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Through Containment Lines, Evacuation Areas Cover Much of East Clark County
The Nakia Creek Fire in east Clark County exploded in size on Sunday, prompting a significant expansion of Level 3 mandatory evacuation zones affecting 2,903 residences in the rural outskirts of Camas and Washougal and Level 1 and 2 warning zones affecting 33,782 residents extending as far as Hockinson and east Vancouver.
Prosthetic legs found near Vancouver convenience store
A Clark County man said he found two prosthetic legs near a downtown Vancouver convenience store and wants to get them back their owner.
Wife of woman shot to death in Camas found deceased in hotel
Authorities announced on Thursday that a suspicious death investigation has turned into a homicide investigation after a deceased woman was discovered at a vacant Camas property, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 0