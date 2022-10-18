Many of you may have seen Wednesday’s 9News story on the plans for DPS to consolidate some schools. 9News reporter Cole Sullivan shared a feature on air and published a story online entitled, “DPS will close some elementary and middle schools due to declining enrollment.” I have received several messages this morning from concerned families and members of Team DPS because of the lists that 9News created and the schools used as background video. I am writing today to reiterate that Denver Public Schools has not yet made any official decisions about school consolidations.

