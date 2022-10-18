Read full article on original website
Related
dpsk12.org
Addressing 9News Story on Declining Enrollment
Many of you may have seen Wednesday’s 9News story on the plans for DPS to consolidate some schools. 9News reporter Cole Sullivan shared a feature on air and published a story online entitled, “DPS will close some elementary and middle schools due to declining enrollment.” I have received several messages this morning from concerned families and members of Team DPS because of the lists that 9News created and the schools used as background video. I am writing today to reiterate that Denver Public Schools has not yet made any official decisions about school consolidations.
dpsk12.org
Denver Online Halloween Bash! Oct. 26th
Join us for a Family-Friendly SPOOKTACULAR HALLOWEEN BASH!. What: This a family friendly event with lots of Halloween activities, food, teats, and fun! Please dress up in your (school-appropriate) costume!. Where: Denver Online in our Courtyard, 4250 Shoshone Street, Denver, CO 80211. When: October 26, 2022, 5 PM – 7...
Comments / 0