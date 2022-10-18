Read full article on original website
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
“Coach” Evan Boone Makes the Best of a Bad Situation
Fourteen Tyrone seniors will suit up for the last regular season home game of their high school football careers tonight at Gray Field. Unfortunately, one dedicated senior will not be in full uniform and pads, and will not take the field of play with his teammates. But not for the...
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Look Ahead: Hollidaysburg
Tyrone should have plenty of motivation to win this week. The Golden Eagles are coming off a disappointing 28-21 comeback loss to the Penns Valley Rams and could still secure the second seed in the playoffs with a win this week over Hollidaysburg. But Hollidaysburg has always been trouble for...
