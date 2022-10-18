Read full article on original website
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan’s live-in boyfriend also was arrested. Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston, awaiting extradition on charges of aggravated assault, according to authorities. It was not clear Friday whether either had an attorney. The brother and sister were severely malnourished and told police that abuse had been occurring for months, according to affidavit from a Harris County constable in Houston. They told authorities that Duncan handcuffed them, forced them to drink bleach and other household cleaners, and sprayed oven cleaner in their mouths “if they talked too much,” the affidavit said.
'We are going to be homeless': How mobile homeowners are being forced out in metro Phoenix
Homeowners in mobile home parks across metro Phoenix are getting evicted. Many own the mobile home but rent the small lot it sets on. “This is more than just a notice to get out,” said Priscilla Salazar, whose family has lived 11 years in the Weldon Park mobile home community near 16th Street and Osborn Road. “We...
rv-pro.com
Lake Country Mfg. Debuts ‘Shine Score’ App for RV Care Pros
Wisconsin-based Lake Country Manufacturing is launching a first-of-its-kind mobile app to measure the surface gloss level of RVs, boats and automobiles. Using the company’s cutting-edge technology, users can track and measure the results of finish-detailing, polishing and paint correction on surfaces simply by snapping a photo and allowing the app to score their work.
rv-pro.com
Hilltop Keeps its Eyes on the Summit
Family-run dealerships may be fairly common in the RV industry, but at Hilltop Camper & RV in Minnesota – where all four brothers in the Pearo family work at the dealerships their grandfather started – they’ve gone a step further. Mike Pearo oversees finance, sales and inventory...
rv-pro.com
RV on Call Receives North Carolina Business Award
RV on Call, a mobile RV services business based in Durham, North Carolina, received the 2022 North Carolina Business Award by New World Report, a business news platform featuring stories and insights from businesses across the Americas. “We are honored to receive this award featuring businesses across our home state,”...
rv-pro.com
RV Industry Association Responds to Indy Star Reports
The RV Industry Association (RVIA) on Wednesday issued a statement in response to a pair of Indy Star stories published Oct. 19 that reflected poorly on the RV manufacturing side of the industry, which RVIA represents. “Untold stories behind Indiana’s RV boom: A punishing pace, safety issues and broken bodies;...
