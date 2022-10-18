Illinois State University’s Alumni Association understands that the core values of the University do not go unrecognized after graduation. To align with the value of civic engagement, the association is launching a new monthly series, #ISUAdvocate, sharing advocacy best practices, civic engagement happenings on campus, important news from experts on campus, and how alumni can stay involved while having a voice for their alma mater. This month the Center for Civic Engagement shares ways campus is encouraged to vote with some important information for all Redbirds.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO