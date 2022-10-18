Read full article on original website
Latinx Alumni Network president works toward ‘creating a new legacy’
A succinct but apt description of the professional career thus far of Simon Rodriguez Jr. ’13 might read: “In service to others.” Since he left Illinois State University, history degree in hand, Rodriguez has devoted his life to serving his community, especially when it comes to youth and families.
A bright opportunity: ISU student studies solar physics at Harvard
When Amelia Korveziroska was accepted for a research internship at Harvard, the junior physics engineering major knew she was going to conduct innovative, scientific research. She didn’t expect to also gain insight into her potential future, connect with new mentors, and discover confidence in herself as a researcher. Korveziroska...
Native (Self) Representation: From Social Media to Reservation Dogs, November 2
What happens when Indigenous people tell their own stories?. Dr. Shannon Epplett of the School of Theatre and Dance and Native American Studies will host “Native (Self) Representation: From Social Media to Reservation Dogs” at 3:30 p.m. November 2, in Milner Library, room 134. The event is free...
Take Back the Night, October 25, 2022
Illinois State University’s student organizations are hosting the annual Take Back the Night march and vigil at 7:30 p.m. October 25. The Feminist Led Activist Movement to Empower (FLAME) and Students Ending Rape Culture (SERC) registered student organizations will lead the march, which traditionally offers survivors of sexual violence a supportive space to tell their stories and speak out against sexual harassment and violence.
#ISUAdvocate: Getting the vote out
Illinois State University’s Alumni Association understands that the core values of the University do not go unrecognized after graduation. To align with the value of civic engagement, the association is launching a new monthly series, #ISUAdvocate, sharing advocacy best practices, civic engagement happenings on campus, important news from experts on campus, and how alumni can stay involved while having a voice for their alma mater. This month the Center for Civic Engagement shares ways campus is encouraged to vote with some important information for all Redbirds.
