Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Business Insider
A psychiatrist explains how to deal with 'career milestone FOMO' when it seems like everyone you know is getting promoted
"It feels like everyone else around me is getting a promotion." Gen Z is experiencing widespread "career milestone FOMO," says a psychiatrist.
rv-pro.com
Portfolio Returns as Bronze Partner for RVDA Con/Expo
The RV Dealers Association announced that Portfolio, a provider of service contracts, has returned as a bronze partner for the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “We are excited to have Portfolio back as a bronze partner for the Convention/Expo,” said Convention/Expo Committee Chair...
rv-pro.com
RV Industry Association Responds to Indy Star Reports
The RV Industry Association (RVIA) on Wednesday issued a statement in response to a pair of Indy Star stories published Oct. 19 that reflected poorly on the RV manufacturing side of the industry, which RVIA represents. “Untold stories behind Indiana’s RV boom: A punishing pace, safety issues and broken bodies;...
Comments / 0