rv-pro.com

ORR Hosts Presentation on Economic Impact of Outdoor Rec

2021 was a landmark year for the outdoor recreation economy. Together with guest speakers from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis, Congress and leaders from across the outdoor recreation industry, the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) will debut the latest report on the size and impact of our critical sector.
rv-pro.com

Dragonfly Rings Opening Bell at Stock Exchange

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp., a producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries and a company focused on energy storage, participated in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq Stock Market today, Oct. 21. The reason was to celebrate its recent business combination. Earlier this month Dragonfly. completed its business combination...
rv-pro.com

Portfolio Returns as Bronze Partner for RVDA Con/Expo

The RV Dealers Association announced that Portfolio, a provider of service contracts, has returned as a bronze partner for the 2022 RV Dealers Convention/Expo Nov. 7-11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. “We are excited to have Portfolio back as a bronze partner for the Convention/Expo,” said Convention/Expo Committee Chair...
LAS VEGAS, NV
rv-pro.com

Lippert Announces Opening of New Plant

Lippert announced the grand opening of what it calls Plant 156 in Mansfield, Texas. The company said this is the first facility Lippert has opened in more than 20 years that is solely dedicated to supplying chassis to the manufactured housing (MH) industry. Lippert’s roots in the MH industry date...
MANSFIELD, TX
rv-pro.com

RV Industry Association Responds to Indy Star Reports

The RV Industry Association (RVIA) on Wednesday issued a statement in response to a pair of Indy Star stories published Oct. 19 that reflected poorly on the RV manufacturing side of the industry, which RVIA represents. “Untold stories behind Indiana’s RV boom: A punishing pace, safety issues and broken bodies;...
INDIANA STATE

