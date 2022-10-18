Read full article on original website
Related
nebo.edu
Red Ribbon Week
Red Ribbon Week is happening at Mt. Loafer next week! Our theme this year is "Celebrate Life!" Students can show their school spirit and commitment to a drug-free life by participating in the following dress up days:. MONDAY: Celebrate being drug free! Wear RED. TUESDAY: Celebrate your heroes! Dress up...
nebo.edu
Spirit Friday!
Our new Park Panther t-shirts came in this week and we waited to hand them out to the students until this morning! Every class earned 100% school spirit so we made sure to document them all in their new shirts. We then put all the classes into a drawing and Mrs. Hunt's class won the privilege of having Parker the Panther come join them for the next week. This was such a fun day at school and the students now have a school shirt to wear every Friday!
nebo.edu
10/21/22 SJHS Newsletter — 21/10/22 Boletín SJHS
Desplaza hacia abajo para Español. Next week is college week! Our counselors have planned different activities throughout the week to help students learn a little more about different post-high school options. We’re excited for our students to learn about the different opportunities they will have a chance to choose from in the future. Please take a look at our Counseling Department newsletter for more information about College Week and different supports available to our students. Next week’s events:
Comments / 0