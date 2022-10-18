Our new Park Panther t-shirts came in this week and we waited to hand them out to the students until this morning! Every class earned 100% school spirit so we made sure to document them all in their new shirts. We then put all the classes into a drawing and Mrs. Hunt's class won the privilege of having Parker the Panther come join them for the next week. This was such a fun day at school and the students now have a school shirt to wear every Friday!

2 DAYS AGO