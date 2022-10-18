Findlay, Ohio – The University of Findlay football team went on the road to take on long-time foe Hillsdale College on Saturday, October 22. In dominating fashion, the Oilers imposed their will to the tune of a 41-20 victory to improve to 4-4 on the year and 3-2 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) play. With the loss, the Chargers fall to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the league. The win is Findlay's seventh in the last nine games against Hillsdale and is the fourth consecutive time that the Oilers have beaten the Chargers on the road.

