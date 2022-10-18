Read full article on original website
findlay.edu
UF Partners with YMCA to Expand Youth and Adult Tennis Programming
Findlay, Ohio – On Friday, Oct. 21, the University of Findlay announced a new level of partnership with the Findlay YMCA. The Findlay YMCA's Youth Tennis program is returning in November in partnership with UF. Limited adult tennis programming returned in September and will be expanded further in November as well.
findlay.edu
Oilers Protect the Sink | Take Down SVSU
Findlay, Ohio- The University of Findlay's men's and women's swim and dive teams competed today, Saturday, Oct. 22 in their home opener against Saginaw Valley State University. Both the men and women finished atop of the leaderboard, outscoring the Cardinals on the day. Men. The Oilers, who are ranked seventh...
findlay.edu
Eight Oilers Set Program Marks at Go-Fast River Run in Pennsylvania
Lock Haven, PA - The University of Findlay men's and women's cross-country teams participated at the Go-Fast River Run on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event features 16 schools. The men competed in an 8k race and the women competed in a 6k race. The men's team finished third as a...
findlay.edu
Findlay Ties Ashland in G-MAC Battle
Findlay, Ohio- The University of Findlay Women's soccer team hosted the visiting Ashland University Eagles in their second to last Great Midwest Conference matchup of the season. The Oilers who recently clinched entry in to the Great Midwest Tournament, are still vying for position in the 2022 NCAA DII Midwest Women's Soccer Regional.
findlay.edu
Oilers Sweep Malone on the Road
Canton, Ohio – The University of Findlay volleyball team bounced back after a tough loss yesterday, defeating the Malone Pioneers 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-29) on Saturday, Oct. 22. With the victory, Findlay now has a record of 15-11 and 11-2 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) play. Malone falls to 9-16 on the year with a 5-8 record in the G-MAC.
findlay.edu
Week 8 Preview | Findlay Heads North to Battle Hillsdale
A slow start last week had fans on the edge of their seat, but a big second half propelled Findlay to a dominating victory at Kentucky Wesleyan. The Oilers now stay on the road as they travel to take on Hillsdale for just the second time in the last five seasons. The G-MAC contest will kick off in Frank 'Muddy' Waters Stadium at 2:00 pm on Saturday, Oct. 22.
findlay.edu
Findlay Uses Big Plays to Dominate Hillsdale on the Road
Findlay, Ohio – The University of Findlay football team went on the road to take on long-time foe Hillsdale College on Saturday, October 22. In dominating fashion, the Oilers imposed their will to the tune of a 41-20 victory to improve to 4-4 on the year and 3-2 in Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) play. With the loss, the Chargers fall to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the league. The win is Findlay's seventh in the last nine games against Hillsdale and is the fourth consecutive time that the Oilers have beaten the Chargers on the road.
