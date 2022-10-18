ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whhsnews.com

West Haven Co-Op Hockey Releases 2022/23 Schedule

The 2022/23 schedule has been announced for the West Haven Co-op hockey team as the winter sports season approaches. The West Haven based team will be co-opping with three different towns (Oxford, Seymour and Shelton) due to a lack of returning players. Rosters have not been announced, but it is expected that there will be at least 10-11 returning players for the season with not one being at the senior level.
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy