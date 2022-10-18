ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa Animal Shelter - All animals need a home

Odessa, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdGoS_0ieGnuA600

Samantha says that she has loved cats her whole life. She and Eric decided it was time to get some fur babies, but chose to adopt instead of shop. In Samantha's words, "All animals need a home."

Samantha and Eric both agreed that these two kittens were super sweet! They named the feline pair Kenny and Frankie.

You can adopt your own furry friends at the Odessa Animal Shelter. You can check online to see which animals are available: https://www.odessa-tx.gov/939/Pets-Available-for-Adoption

As always, we want to remind you to spay/neuter your pets and keep them up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Teen breaks into home, assaults girlfriend, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa teen was arrested after police said he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Caleb Washington, 17, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home after someone called […]
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

Caught on Camera - Theft Suspects

Do you recognize these two suspects? A man and a woman did not scan all the items in their cart and stole goods worth $180 from Walmart. If you have any information about this case, please contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS at reference case #22-0015147.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

More than 1,000 Midland homes without power

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: According to Oncor, all power has been restored to these homes in Midland. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 1,300 homes in near Saddle Club in Midland. At last update, the Oncor outage map lists the estimated time of restoration as midnight. At...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect steals tips, then hides in nearby hotel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he stole a purse full of tip money from a local restaurant and then hid in a nearby hotel. Derek Gandarilla, 20, has been charged with Theft and Criminal Trespassing.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child.  According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

72-year-old confronts suspected thief, helps OPD make arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted an elderly man he was trying to rob. Noel Lopez, 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area of 14th Street and Washington to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

DPS responding to multiple crashes near Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — DPS is responding to two incidents early Friday evening. One is a crash on Highway 191 between Midland and Odessa. DPS says there are no injuries at this time. The other incident is on eastbound I-20 and Loop 250 in Midland. This one is causing...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

16-year-old among 4 accused of shooting at undercover police car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested earlier this month after allegedly shooting at an undercover police car that was part of a drug operation. Felix Olivas, 31, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, Theft of a Firearm, and three counts […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

4 charged in TJ Maxx theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly stole three shopping carts worth of merchandise from a department store. David Earl Dennis, 41, Shiloh Sharee Dennis, 42, Patrick Lee Herr, 58, and Shannon Lee Maynard, 49, have all been charged with Theft. David was also charged with possession following a felony […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man sentenced to prison in 2019 Snapchat robbery

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced 21-year-old Andres Schuman, Jr., of Midland, was sentenced Monday morning to 19 years in prison after a jury trial. Schuman was charged with Aggravated Robbery in 2019. The evidence presented in the case showed that on September 5, 2019, a 19-year-old victim planned to meet […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

SUV crashes into Midland Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night. The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man arrested following drug bust

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars following a drug bust earlier this month. Matthew Rodriguez, 28, has been charged with four drug related charges and one count of possessing a stolen firearm.  According to an affidavit, in October, detectives with the Odessa Police Department Intelligence Unit received information that a suspect identified […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland issues traffic alert

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert following a crash in the eastbound lanes of W Illinois Avenue. Eastbound lanes between blocks 2800 to 3200 are closed.  Westbound lanes are being diverted onto Powell Street.  Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The City did not […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in string of robberies sentenced to 15 years

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced today that a suspect linked to a string of robberies in January of 2020 was convicted of Robbery by an Ector County jury. 36-year-old Fredrick Calicutt has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars; an enhanced punishment because of his 8 prior felony convictions. Calicutt was […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime of the week: Recognize this guy?

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for help from the community to identify a suspect accused of using stolen credit cards to buy supplies from Big Horn Supply.  According to a Facebook post, on several occasions during the month of August, the suspect contacted the business and purchased […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Kermit man killed in rollover crash

WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit man killed in a rollover crash Sunday has been identified as 54-year-old Rodrigo Juarez Polanco. Polanco was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a news release, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the single vehicle around 11:00 a.m. on October 16- the crash happened […]
KERMIT, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 accused of stealing phones from Walmart

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on October 1, the women pictured below stole two Apple iPhone 12s from Walmart on the north side of town. Investigators said one woman distracted an electronic department […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy