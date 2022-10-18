Odessa Animal Shelter - All animals need a home

Samantha says that she has loved cats her whole life. She and Eric decided it was time to get some fur babies, but chose to adopt instead of shop. In Samantha's words, "All animals need a home."

Samantha and Eric both agreed that these two kittens were super sweet! They named the feline pair Kenny and Frankie.

You can adopt your own furry friends at the Odessa Animal Shelter. You can check online to see which animals are available: https://www.odessa-tx.gov/939/Pets-Available-for-Adoption

As always, we want to remind you to spay/neuter your pets and keep them up-to-date on their vaccinations.