Over 60 people attended a “Queer Dance Party” in front of That’s Amore Grill at 15201 Shady Grove Rd in Rockville on Wednesday night, October 19. The event was organized by Trans Maryland and Kristin Mink, the Democratic nominee for the County Council seat in District 5. The group was protesting a fundraiser by UARE (United Against Racism in Education) titled “True Stories About Transgenderism; It can happen to one of your loved ones!” that was taking place inside of the restaurant. UARE describes itself as a group that is “dedicated to fighting against the teaching of “Critical Race Theory”.

ROCKVILLE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO