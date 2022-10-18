A systematic review of strategies used for controlling consumer moral hazard in health systems

Read full article on original website
Persuasion or coercion? An empirical ethics analysis about the use of influence strategies in mental health community care
Emanuele Valenti ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7221-96081 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1273 (2022) Cite this article. Influence strategies such as persuasion and interpersonal leverage are used in mental health care to influence patient behaviour and improve treatment adherence. One ethical concern about using such strategies is that they may constitute coercive behaviour ("informal coercion") and negatively impact patient satisfaction and the quality of care. However, some influence strategies may affect patients' perceptions, so an umbrella definition of “informal coercion” may be unsatisfactory. Furthermore, previous research indicates that professionals also perceive dissonance between theoretical explanations of informal coercion and their behaviours in clinical practice. This study analysed mental health professionals’ (MHPs) views and the perceived ethical implications of influence strategies in community care.
Maintaining healthy sleep patterns and frailty transitions: a prospective Chinese study
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 354 (2022) Cite this article. Little is known about the effects of maintaining healthy sleep patterns on frailty transitions. Based on 23,847 Chinese adults aged 30–79 in a prospective cohort study, we examined the associations between sleep patterns and frailty transitions. Healthy sleep patterns included sleep duration at 7 or 8 h/d, without insomnia disorder, and no snoring. Participants who persisted with a healthy sleep pattern in both surveys were defined as maintaining a healthy sleep pattern and scored one point. We used 27 phenotypes to construct a frailty index and defined three statuses: robust, prefrail, and frail. Frailty transitions were defined as the change of frailty status between the 2 surveys: improved, worsened, and remained. Log-binomial regression was used to calculate the prevalence ratio (PR) to assess the effect of sleep patterns on frailty transitions.
A scoping review of perceptions from healthcare professionals on antipsychotic prescribing practices in acute care settings
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1272 (2022) Cite this article. Antipsychotic medications are frequently prescribed in acute care for clinical indications other than primary psychiatric disorders such as delirium. Unfortunately, they are commonly continued at hospital discharge and at follow-ups thereafter. The objective of this scoping review was to characterize antipsychotic medication prescribing practices, to describe healthcare professional perceptions on antipsychotic prescribing and deprescribing practices, and to report on antipsychotic deprescribing strategies within acute care.
The blacksmith approach: a strategy for teaching and learning in the medical anatomy course (a qualitative study)
Anatomy is a symbolic, essential core topic and one of the fundamental pillars of medical and paramedical knowledge. Nevertheless, few exploratory data analyses have focused on how students approach learning anatomy. This study examined how students perceive their learning experience during anatomy lessons and how to make a model which promotes their meaningful learning and professional identity.
Costs incurred by patients with tuberculosis co-infected with human immunodeficiency virus in Bhavnagar, western India: a sequential explanatory mixed-methods research
India reports the highest number of tuberculosis (TB) and second-highest number of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) globally. We hypothesize that HIV might increase the existing financial burden of care among patients with TB. We conducted this study to estimate the costs incurred by patients with TB co-infected with HIV and to explore the perspectives of patients as well as program functionaries for reducing the costs.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Innovative approach to monitor performance of integrated disease surveillance and response after the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone: lessons from the field
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1270 (2022) Cite this article. Supervision of healthcare workers improves performance if done in a supportive and objective manner. Regular supervision is a support function of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) strategy and allows systematic monitoring of IDSR implementation. Starting 2015, WHO and other development partners supported the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS) to revitalize IDSR in Sierra Leone and to monitor progress through supportive supervision assessments. We report on the findings of these assessments.
Knowledge of Silesia adult inhabitants regarding preventive vaccinations effect on cardiovascular diseases
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 1949 (2022) Cite this article. Protective vaccinations are important in maintaining health and reducing suffering from infectious diseases. Also, vaccine-preventable infectious diseases are associated with the development and progression of cardiovascular diseases. Aim. The study aimed to test adults' knowledge of the role...
The Food and Nutrition Security for Manitoba Youth (FANS) study: rationale, methods, dietary intakes and body mass index
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 116 (2022) Cite this article. Good nutrition and access to healthy foods are essential for child growth and development. However, there are concerns that Canadian children do not have a healthy diet, which may be related to dietary choices as well as lack of access to healthy foods. The FANS (Food and Nutrition Security for Children and Youth) study examined the nutrition and food security status of youth in the province of Manitoba, Canada. This paper describes methods, dietary intakes, and body mass index for the FANS study.
Do patients want clinicians to ask about social needs and include this information in their medical record?
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1275 (2022) Cite this article. Social needs screening in primary care may be valuable for addressing non-medical health-related factors, such as housing insecurity, that interfere with optimal medical care. Yet it is unclear if patients welcome such screening and how comfortable they are having this information included in electronic health records (EHR).
Trends in inequality in maternal and child health and health care in Uganda: Analysis of the Uganda demographic and health surveys
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1269 (2022) Cite this article. Uganda has made great strides in improving maternal and child health. However, little is known about how this improvement has been distributed across different socioeconomic categories, and how the health inequalities have changed over time. This study analyses data from Demographic and Health Surveys (DHS) conducted in 2006, 2011, and 2016 in Uganda, to assess trends in inequality for a variety of mother and child health and health care indicators.
From dance videos to global sensation: what you need to know about TikTok’s rise
TikTok in 2022 became the most-downloaded app in the world, quietly surpassing long-standing forebears Instagram and Twitter. By the end of this year, it will overtake YouTube as the social media platform users spend the most time watching. The video platform’s meteoric rise has astounded investors and industry experts. As...
Revealed: how coyotes and scammers use TikTok to sell migrants the American dream
The TikTok video starts like most other travel snaps on the platform do, with selfie shots showing the user* and his companions sitting on a plane and walking through the airport. But unlike the highly curated images of hotels and tourist attractions typical of this genre on TikTok, the video...
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING — (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance when he was named Sunday to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
Widow of death riddle Briton: I fear Myanmar deportation
The widow of a British man whose “suspicious” death in London remains unexplained, according to his family, is facing deportation to Myanmar and fears being targeted by its brutal military. Pan Ei Phyu has been told by the Home Office that she cannot settle in the UK. When...
Replication stress generates distinctive landscapes of DNA copy number alterations and chromosome scale losses
Genome Biology volume 23, Article number: 223 (2022) Cite this article. A major driver of cancer chromosomal instability is replication stress, the slowing or stalling of DNA replication. How replication stress and genomic instability are connected is not known. Aphidicolin-induced replication stress induces breakages at common fragile sites, but the exact causes of fragility are debated, and acute genomic consequences of replication stress are not fully explored.
Australia facing another summer of potential Japanese Encephalitis cases
As we reported here at Bugbitten, Australia experienced the geographical expansion of the mosquito-borne Japanese Encephalitis virus in people and pigs in March and April of 2022. As of October 19, 42 human cases have been reported across 5 territories, including New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland, South Australia and Victoria. Unfortunately, 7 people among these cases died due to their Japanese Encephalitis infection. Because only 1 out of every 250 infections result in neurological disease, likely many more people were infected. During the same time period, Japanese Encephalitis was detected and confirmed at more than 70 piggeries across 4 territories, and twenty-six horses and an alpaca were identified as either probable or possible cases. Pigs are efficient amplification hosts for Japanese Encephalitis, while horses and alpacas, as well as people are dead-end hosts for the virus. The virus was also detected in mosquitoes collected and sentinel chickens tested in South Australia, in New South Wales, and in Victoria. This sudden geographical expansion of the virus was related to extensive flooding in southeastern Australia due to La Nina condition at the end of the Australian summer.
