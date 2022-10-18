Read full article on original website
MLB Playoffs: Trailing Houston Astros 2-0, New York Yankees hand ball to ace Cole in game 3 of ALCS
Once again, Gerrit Cole will try to save the season for the Yankees Saturday as New York trails the Houston Astros 2-0 in the AL Championship Series.
Royals Review
LCS Wednesday game thread
After a thrilling Game 1 that the Phillies took by a score of 2-0, the Padres will look to even the score in Game of the National League Championship Series this afternoon in San Diego. It will be brother vs. brother as Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola will start with brother Austin Nola catching for the Padres today. Blake Snell takes the mound for San Diego, with Wil Myers sitting today in favor of Brandon Drury. Game time is at 3:37 CT on FOX.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 21, 2022
Lynn Worthy writes that the Royals are looking at their options at catcher behind Salvy. Melendez could continue to be the Royals’ part-time backup catcher and full-time left fielder, though that approach might keep him from reaching his potential, especially defensively, at either spot. With Melendez and Perez regularly...
Royals Review
Royals to interview Phillies coach Dusty Wathan for managerial opening
The Royals will interview Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan for their managerial opening today, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. He writes that Wathan has already interviewed for the opening with the Miami Marlins. Dusty Wathan is the son of former Royals catcher and manager John Wathan,...
Royals Review
2022 Season in Review: Brady Singer
Brady Singer was the first pitcher of Kansas City’s 2018 draft class to make his major league debut and, entering the 2022 season, he was the most successful of those pitchers in his big league time. He was solid in his debut season with a 4.06 ERA and 4.08 FIP in 12 starts, then followed that up with a 4.91 ERA but 4.04 FIP in 27 starts in 2021. It was easy enough to forecast positive regression for Singer, as he had lousy BABIP luck (.350 BABIP against) and an abnormally low strand rate (67.8%) in 2021 that contributed to that inflated ERA.
Royals Review
A look back at the career of Lindy McDaniel
Lindy McDaniel. The name alone never really inspired fear but make no mistake, in his time, Lyndall Dale McDaniel could pitch with the best of them. By the time he got to Kansas City, in 1974, he was already 38 years old and entering his 20th year as a major league player. His age almost certainly worked against him, as the Royals were supposedly trying to build a young team. Lindy, at 38, looked like he was 50. Plus, he came to the Royals in a trade for Lou Piniella and pitcher Ken Wright. Wright was an afterthought, but Piniella, who in addition to being a fine player, was also a fan favorite. If that weren’t enough, the trade was with the Yankees and older Kansas City fans still hated the idea of any trade involving New York.
