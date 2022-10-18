Lindy McDaniel. The name alone never really inspired fear but make no mistake, in his time, Lyndall Dale McDaniel could pitch with the best of them. By the time he got to Kansas City, in 1974, he was already 38 years old and entering his 20th year as a major league player. His age almost certainly worked against him, as the Royals were supposedly trying to build a young team. Lindy, at 38, looked like he was 50. Plus, he came to the Royals in a trade for Lou Piniella and pitcher Ken Wright. Wright was an afterthought, but Piniella, who in addition to being a fine player, was also a fan favorite. If that weren’t enough, the trade was with the Yankees and older Kansas City fans still hated the idea of any trade involving New York.

