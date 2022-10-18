(Bloomberg) Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.A total of 6,563 wells have been finished this year with more than two months to go, versus 6,166 last year. It’s the most since more than 10,000 were drilled in 2014, according to data posted on the website Petrinex.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. have been the most active drillers in the province, the data show. Conventional heavy oil fields around the Slave Lake region including Marten Hills and Nipisi were some of the most-targeted areas.

