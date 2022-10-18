Read full article on original website
U.S. depletion of Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights Canada’s energy security benefits
Like the cancellation of Canada’s Keystone XL pipeline, the unprecedented depletion of the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve is contributing to a less energy secure world, says a veteran Wall Street energy analyst. SPR inventories are at their lowest level in nearly 40 years as the White House releases oil to temper U.S. gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections. “The original intention of the SPR was to protect the U.S. against geopolitical disruptions versus simply trying to tame high oil prices. The spare capacity cushion is pretty tight right now,” says Arjun Murti, a former partner with Goldman Sachs. “Keystone XL and more Canadian production would help support long-term energy security and reliable supply.”
Surge in Commodity Prices Brings Drilling Boom to Alberta
(Bloomberg) Alberta’s oil and gas producers have drilled more wells this year than they did in all of 2021 as companies try to take advantage of surging prices, according to Alberta Energy Regulator data.A total of 6,563 wells have been finished this year with more than two months to go, versus 6,166 last year. It’s the most since more than 10,000 were drilled in 2014, according to data posted on the website Petrinex.Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. and Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. have been the most active drillers in the province, the data show. Conventional heavy oil fields around the Slave Lake region including Marten Hills and Nipisi were some of the most-targeted areas.
Price discount for Canadian oil widened in October; experts see weakness until 2023
CALGARY — Oil from Western Canada is once again trading at a significant discount compared to global prices, and some experts say recovery isn’t expected until later in 2023. While a barrel of Alberta oilsands heavy crude typically trades for less than a barrel of higher-quality, light sweet...
ESG: Myths and Realities – Evidence shows ESG investing does not outperform similar non-ESG investment alternatives
Environmental, social and governance investing—ESG investing for short—is the latest movement by activists to compel businesses and persuade investors to pursue larger social goals, including environmental initiatives, by mandating more extensive disclosure of environmental, social and governance practices of public companies. But a new essay series by the...
Ottawa and Alberta clash over who must pay to lift Canada’s carbon capture credits
After the United States passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August, which included massive tax credits to develop carbon capture and storage (CCS) there, the Canadian oil and gas industry has been seeking an increase to what was promised in the April federal budget. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s...
Schachter’s Eye on Energy: President Biden’s Plan To Release An Additional 15Mb From The SPR Stabilizes Crude Prices.
Each week Josef Schachter gives you his insights into global events, price forecasts and the fundamentals of the energy sector. Josef offers a twice monthly Black Gold newsletter covering the general energy market and 33 energy, energy service and pipeline & infrastructure companies with regular updates. We also hold quarterly webinars and provide Action BUY and SELL Alerts for paid subscribers. Learn more.
Imperial inks deal with Quebec-based EV charging network company
CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. has announced a collaboration with a manufacturer of electric vehicle charging solutions looking to expand its EV charging network across Canada. Imperial says it has signed an agreement with FLO, a Quebec-based company that manufactures EV charging stations for property managers, business owners and employers.
Renewables, EVs to cap global CO2 emissions at less than 1% rise: IEA
LONDON — Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are expected to rise by just under one per cent this year, as the expansion of renewables and electric vehicles outweighed coal demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. CO2 emissions are on course to increase by nearly 300...
U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row – Baker Hughes
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 771 in the week to Oct. 21, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count...
