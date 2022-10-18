FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Bernardo Silva was a star on the rise. His talent was undeniable, but with only a season of the Premier League under his belt — albeit a title-winning season — he wasn't considered on the same level as his Manchester City counterparts Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva.

1 DAY AGO