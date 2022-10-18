Read full article on original website
Erik ten Hag will 'deal with' Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure during 2-0 win against Tottenham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said he will wait until Thursday to "deal with" Cristiano Ronaldo leaving early during the team's 2-0 win against Tottenham.
Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing
It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 31: Bernardo Silva
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Before the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Bernardo Silva was a star on the rise. His talent was undeniable, but with only a season of the Premier League under his belt — albeit a title-winning season — he wasn't considered on the same level as his Manchester City counterparts Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva.
ESPN
European Super League hires new CEO. Here's what it means
On Wednesday, A22 Sports Management -- the company that launched the European Super League in April 2021 -- appointed a new chief executive, Bernd Reichart, who claimed it would be relaunched within three years. This comes against the backdrop of legal action taken by the three remaining Super League clubs (Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus) against UEFA in a case lodged with the European Union's Court of Justice (CJEU).
FOX Sports
Women's World Cup Draw: USWNT-Netherlands headlines 10 must-see matches
The men’s World Cup is just around the corner, and the women’s event isn’t far behind. It certainly feels closer now, after the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was held on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand. Here are the 10 must-watch group stage...
USWNT draws Dutch, Vietnam in ’23 World Cup group
The defending champion U.S. Women’s National Team will face Vietnam and the Netherlands in the group stage at the 2023
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Why Liverpool striker could become fans' favourite at Anfield
Darwin Nunez must have thought it was going to be another one of those days when Lukasz Fabianski tipped his powerful attempt over the bar in the opening 15 minutes at Anfield. West Ham fans responded by taunting Liverpool's big-money signing but by the end of the match, the Kop...
Pep Guardiola apologises for Manchester City fans’ chants at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters from Manchester City supporters during their loss to Liverpool
ESPN
Under-pressure Juventus cruise to 4-0 win over Empoli
Two goals by midfielder Adrien Rabiot helped Juventus crush Empoli 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium on Friday, as Massimiliano Allegri's team won two consecutive Serie A games for the first time this season. Juventus, who grabbed a 1-0 derby victory at Torino last time out, moved up one place to...
FOX Sports
Galliani hails 'dream' return to San Siro with Monza
MILAN (AP) — Much of the attention will be focused off the field when Monza takes on defending champion AC Milan in Serie A on Saturday. There will be familiar faces in the directors’ box at San Siro as Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani return to the club they led to 29 trophies in 31 years.
FOX Sports
Women's World Cup Draw: Live results from Auckland
The 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand won't kick off until July 20, but the 32 teams that will compete for the trophy were placed in their groups at the draw in Auckland on Saturday. Each team will have their names drawn from one of four pots....
World Cup fans could bring political tensions to quiet Qatar
Qatar is a devoutly apolitical place, with speech and assembly heavily restricted and a large population of foreign workers who could lose their livelihoods if they cause a stir. But that could change next month, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans descend on the tiny Gulf Arab nation for...
FOX Sports
Guardiola says Hillsborough chants do 'not represent' City
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said fans’ chants related to the Hillsborough Stadium disaster do “not represent what we are as a team or as a club,” amid continuing fallout from the bad-tempered match against Liverpool. City has yet to publicly apologize...
BBC
Les Ferdinand: FA diversity code 'made no difference' in helping black players get jobs in football
QPR director of football Les Ferdinand says the FA's Football Leadership Diversity Code has "made no difference whatsoever" in helping black players get jobs in the game. A new report shows that while 43% of Premier League and 34% of English Football League players are black, only 4.4% of managers are black.
Gerrard under more pressure after Villa loses 3-0 at Fulham
LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard was taunted by Fulham fans after his team’s 3-0 loss in the Premier League on Thursday. “Sacked in the morning,” sang sections of the Craven Cottage crowd after strikes from Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as an own goal from Tyrone Mings.
BBC
Crystal Palace granted permission to expand Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace have been granted permission by their local council to expand Selhurst Park to a capacity of more than 34,000. Croydon Borough Council has allowed the Premier League club to build a new main stand at their south London home. The council first accepted plans from the club four...
