PG’s 40 points help Clippers hold off Kings 111-109

Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings with a 111-109 victory Saturday night. Sacramento went on an 11-4 run to cut the game to 109-106 before George missed a step-back three and Nicolas Batum secured an offensive rebound. Norman Powell knocked down both free throws and […]
