Keep Florida Free Pit Stop with Governor Ron DeSantis
Check out “Keep Florida Free Pit Stop with Governor Ron DeSantis” in Polk County on Eventbrite! Congressman Scott Franklin will be joining Governor DeSantis. Location: 7290 Hacienda Trail, Polk City, FL 33868. Click on the link below for your FREE tickets. Gates open at 12 pm. The event...
Medical marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations in Florida
Marijuana could be coming to a Circle K gas station near you, but only if you have a valid Florida medical marijuana card. Green Thumb Industries, a Chicago-based cannabis company, announced its new partnership with one of the nation’s largest convenience store chains, Circle K, on Wednesday. The company said it will begin leasing space from ten of Circle K’s 600 Florida locations to test out the concept in 2023.
Miami judge dismisses voter fraud case trumpeted by DeSantis
Case is one of the 19 voter fraud prosecutions, and involves man who says he registered to vote in 2020 without knowing he was ineligible. A Miami judge on Friday dismissed one of the 19 voter fraud prosecutions loudly trumpeted by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, a significant development that comes as the cases draw scrutiny.
More DeSantis’ Shady Dealings
How do we know that Ron DeSantis’ cruel political stunt treating children and adults as human props was shady to the nth degree? Well, text messages reported by the Miami Herald reveal that the notorious recruiter who aided the Florida governor’s scheme left money at dead drops for the unwitting recruiters she used to help lure as many vulnerable people as possible.
Treasury Department Opens Probe into DeSantis’ Use of Federal Funds
As the scrutiny into Ron DeSantis’ cowardly move to transport migrants to Martha’s Vineyard mounts, legal actions and investigations into DeSantis’ maneuvering are piling up. In addition to the Texas Sheriff’s investigation into how the migrants were lured onto a plane, and a lawsuit filed against DeSantis...
After Ian, Insurers and Homeowners Gear Up for Fights
Litigation is looming for home insurers in Florida as cash-strapped, underinsured homeowners—paired with an aggressive plaintiffs’ bar—are expected to turn to the court system to try to force payments for flood damage that the carriers say they aren’t legally obligated to cover. Fewer than one-third to...
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
FEMA, Federal Partners Continue Ian Response and Urgent Community Recovery
FEMA has approved more than $70 million for Florida survivors to jump start recovery efforts, as Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams check on survivors, assist with federal disaster assistance applications and answer questions about types of federal assistance available. Teams are visiting shelters now to help survivors apply for assistance. FEMA...
Biden Pledges Aid So Fort Myers Can Rebuild From Hurricane Ian
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the causeway from Fort Myers to Pine Island was reopened days ahead of schedule after Hurricane Ian damaged it. The mood was more upbeat in Fort Myers than it had been since Hurricane Ian struck the area with President Joe Biden’s arrival and an announcement that he is extending 100 percent disaster funding for debris removal and emergency measures for an additional 30 days.
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Governor Ron DeSantis Gives Updates on Recovery Efforts in Lee and Charlotte Counties
Today, Governor DeSantis visited the City of Port Charlotte in Charlotte County and the City of Fort Myers in Lee County to give updates on recovery efforts in the area and across the state. While there, Governor DeSantis opened the Disaster Response Center where multiple agencies are gathered to provide resources to Floridians, and distributed hot meals and met with survivors, delivered food and water to Pine Island with the National Guard. To watch the Governor’s full remarks, click here.
Ian – when devastation happens
Life changes all the time. Nothing is permanent. The only constant is change. Hurricane Ian proved again that life is unpredictable and so is the weather. One reminder from Hurricane Ian is that we can’t fight the weather and come out very well. Category four hurricanes are certain to bring devastation and loss of life to what or who is in its path.
Local Business CARES after the devastation of Ian￼
Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. cares for our friends and family in Florida!. Hurricane Ian caused damage to your homes in Florida and Glide-Lock Mfg Inc. wants to help you!. We are the wholesale manufacturer & supplier of kitchens, vinyl plank flooring, bathrooms, and more. We will work with you and your...
American Red Cross Continues to Provide Urgent Support Following Hurricane Ian
Tens of thousands of people in Florida are struggling with the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian, one of the largest disasters to ever hit the state. In response, more than 1,500 American Red Cross disaster workers from all 50 states and the District of Columbia are on the ground across the affected communities in Florida delivering urgent relief, a large-scale relief effort that is only beginning.
Legoland will donate $20 of every ticket sold through Sunday to hurricane relief
Legoland Florida Resort will donate $20 from every theme park ticket sold through Sunday to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Ian relief, the attraction announced Wednesday. Legoland has pledged a maximum donation of $100,000, according to a news release. The donation “will enable the American Red Cross to prepare...
The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 13 attorneys recently, including two from Lakeland
Jeffrey Edward Appel of Lakeland was suspended for 90 days, effective 30 days from Sept. 14 order. Admitted to practice in 1993, the court said Appel failed to comply with the conditions laid out by the grievance committee for a report of minor misconduct. More specifically, Appel did not abstain from the consumption of alcohol and failed to adhere to the required testing procedures, the court said.
