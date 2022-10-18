The Project Adventure Course has been built both in the fieldhouse and outside of Staples High School. The cost: $63,200 of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be implemented for the high school’s physical education (P.E.) program. The building process for these courses is nearly complete and certain aspects of them are already being used in the Sophomore Cooperation Activities class.

WESTPORT, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO