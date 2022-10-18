Read full article on original website
Science Daily
Cytoskeleton acts as cells' bouncer for bacteria
Pseudomonas aeruginosa also enter cells in a targeted way. Surrounded by nutrients and undetected by the immune system, the interior of a cell is the ideal place for pathogenic bacteria to reproduce. Nevertheless, it was long thought that they existed outside of cells for the most part. "In the meantime, it's clear that the picture is more complex and the bacteria target the cells they penetrate," explains Römer. With the aid of live cell imaging microscopy, this can be observed in the laboratory. The bacteria take up close contact to the cell and make indentations in its membrane until they are completely engulfed by it.
Science Daily
Brain evolution is linked to competition, study in fish suggests
In response to a high-competition environment, Trinidadian killifish evolve larger brains, increasing their fitness and survival rates, according to a new study in Ecology Letters by biologists at The University of Texas at Arlington. The study, led by biology Professor Matthew Walsh and Kaitlyn Howell ('22 PhD, Biology), examined the...
Science Daily
The science of how plants register trauma catches a new wave
Longstanding theories of how plants rely on calcium waves to respond systemically to wounding and other stresses have been given fresh perspective. John Innes Centre researchers have shown that calcium waves are not a primary response, but rather they are a secondary response to a wave of amino acids released from the wound.
Science Daily
Scientists map key protein structure of Hepatitis C virus
A team led by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam has achieved an important goal in virology: mapping, at high resolution, critical proteins that stud the surface of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and enable it to enter host cells. The discovery, reported in Science on October...
Science Daily
Advances in water-splitting catalysts
Creating a hydrogen economy is no small task, but Rice University engineers have discovered a method that could make oxygen evolution catalysis in acids, one of the most challenging topics in water electrolysis for producing clean hydrogen fuels, more economical and practical. The lab of chemical and biomolecular engineer Haotian...
Science Daily
Maternal, paternal exercise in mice affects metabolic health in offspring
A mouse study by Kristin Stanford, a physiology and cell biology researcher with The Ohio State University College of Medicine at the Wexner Medical Center, provides new ways to determine how maternal and paternal exercise improve metabolic health of offspring. Laurie Goodyear of the Joslin Diabetes Center and Harvard Medical...
Science Daily
Gene study identifies series of DNA variants linked to dyslexia
Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia. Around a third of the 42 genetic variants identified have been previously linked to general cognitive ability and educational attainment. The researchers say their findings, published in Nature Genetics journal, aid our...
A new study suggests going to bed early may be a benefit to your health
Which of us – early birds or night owls – have better health prospects? A recent study indicates night owls are at a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and social dysfunction. Night owls were less active physically, had lower aerobic fitness, and burned less fat than early birds in the study. Additionally, night owls were more likely to be more insulin-resistant, meaning it took more insulin for their muscles to be able to get energized, according to the study published Sept. 19 in the Experimental Physiology journal.
Don't be mislead: Colonoscopies are critical to preventing cancer
Recent news coverage of a published European study regarding the role of colonoscopies in preventing and decreasing colorectal cancer deaths ignited a debate that led to several major U.S. medical societies publishing statements about this topic. The bottom line: Colonoscopies save lives! Results from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine were portrayed out of context. The misleading headlines undermined years of progress to fight colorectal cancer, a preventable disease that is still the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Initial statistical analysis of the study showed no significant reduction in colon cancer mortality after colonoscopy. However, a subanalysis of the study showed that of the participants who received a colonoscopy, the procedure decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 31 percent and lowered the risk of dying from colorectal cancer by 50 percent. After initial controversial headlines about this study, some national news outlets revisited the topic, sorting through the details more thoroughly. Their subsequent stories shifted direction, stressing the importance of screening colonoscopies and raising awareness of the global epidemic of cancer among those under 50.
Science Daily
Scientists call for setting limits, possible moratorium on fishing in Antarctica's Southern Ocean
This week, an international group of 10 scientists is calling for protective limits on fishing in Antarctica's Southern Ocean, reporting in the journal Science that current levels of fishing, combined with climate change, are taking a concerning toll on a diverse ecosystem of global importance. "We cannot ignore the increasing...
Science Daily
Early HIV diagnosis and treatment important for better long-term health outcomes
Starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) early in the course of HIV infection when the immune system is stronger results in better long-term health outcomes compared with delaying ART, according to findings presented today at the IDWeek Conference in Washington, D.C. The findings are based on an extended follow-up of participants in...
Science Daily
Snacking on almonds boosts gut health, study finds
Eating a handful of almonds a day significantly increases the production of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that promotes gut health. A team of researchers from King's College London investigated the impact of whole and ground almonds on the composition of gut microbes. The study, published today in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, is funded by the Almond Board of California.
Science Daily
New genetic research advances understanding of internal mechanisms of biological clocks
University of Massachusetts Amherst research into genetic mutations that affect circadian rhythms offers new insight into the rest-wake cycle and provides a new model for investigating human disease and ultimately developing medical treatments. Disruptions to the body's internal clock -- which coordinates the timing of biochemical, physiological and behavioral processes...
Science Daily
TBX20 enhances reprogramming of heart fibroblasts into heart muscle cells
Mammalian hearts have almost no ability to grow new heart muscle cells, called cardiomyocytes, after birth. Thus, dead tissue after an adult heart attack is not repaired with new cardiomyocytes. It is instead replaced with scar tissue that weakens the pumping power of the heart and often leads to heart failure.
Science Daily
A drop in the sea of electrons
ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. Recent Australian-led research has provided a world's first measurement of interactions between Fermi polarons in an atomically-thin 2D semiconductor, using ultrafast spectroscopy capable of probing complex quantum materials. Researchers at Swinburne University of Technology found the signatures of interactions between exciton-polarons...
Science Daily
Butterfly wing patterns emerge from ancient 'junk' DNA
Butterfly wing patterns have a basic plan to them, which is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA to create the diversity of wings seen in different species, according to new research. The study, "Deep cis-regulatory homology of the butterfly wing pattern ground plan," published as the cover story in the Oct....
Science Daily
Tentacle robot can gently grasp fragile objects
Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. If you've ever played the claw game at an arcade, you know how hard it is to grab and hold onto objects using robotics grippers. Imagine how much more nerve-wracking that game would be if, instead of plush stuffed animals, you were trying to grab a fragile piece of endangered coral or a priceless artifact from a sunken ship.
Science Daily
Tire particles can impact fresh water
Ever wonder what happens to the rubber tread that wears off a vehicle's tires?. New modelling by UBC Okanagan researchers suggests an increasing amount of microplastics -- fragments from tires and roadways -- are ending up in lakes and streams. The UBCO School of Engineering researchers developed a conceptual framework...
Science Daily
Research reveals magma activity beneath Mount Edgecumbe
Magma beneath long-dormant Mount Edgecumbe volcano in Southeast Alaska has been moving upward through Earth's crust, according to research the Alaska Volcano Observatory rapidly produced using a new method. The new approach at the observatory could lead to earlier detection of volcanic unrest in Alaska. At Mount Edgecumbe, computer modeling...
Science Daily
Trapping polaritons in an engineered quantum box
ARC Centre of Excellence in Future Low-Energy Electronics Technologies. Australian researchers have engineered a quantum box for polaritons in a two-dimensional material, achieving large polariton densities and a partially 'coherent' quantum state. New insights coming from the novel technique could allow researchers to access striking 'collective' quantum phenomena in this...
