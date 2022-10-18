“In the words of my late grandfather, “I am on top of the world and extremely blessed”. I come from educators, pastors, and manual laborers. I never imagined that I would first be worthy enough to study at an institute like Chapman but to also receive financial funding that would significantly decrease my financial worries. When I started this journey of becoming a Marriage and Family Therapist during the pandemic, I knew I had to push through for my family, my ancestors, my future clients, and most importantly, myself. The HCAI program believes in prioritizing mental health in communities that are underserved and often underrepresented in healthcare. I am beyond grateful that I will be able to provide my knowledge and personal experience to help those that are like me. It’s powerful to have representation in all platforms, particularly in mental health as we break down barriers to treatment for these communities. I am excited for the light I get to be for the families, children, and individuals that are living proof of what it means to be resilient.” – Desiree Young.

3 DAYS AGO