The new Latimer Engineering and Science Building will be dedicated during a dedication ceremony Thursday, October 27 at 3:30 at UT Martin. The $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building is located on Hurt Street between the business and sociology buildings. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/utmartin.

MARTIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO