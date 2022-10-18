ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin, TN

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Shirley Ann Moon, 81, Dyersburg

Funeral services for Shirley Ann Moon, age 81, of Dyersburg, will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.
DYERSBURG, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Betty Needham, 84, Dresden

Funeral services for Betty Needham, age 84, of Dresden, will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Erwin retires from Martin PD after 26 years

Captain Tommy Erwin is retiring from the Martin Police Department after serving the department and the City of Martin for 26 years. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says over that time, Erwin has served in the positions of Patrol Officer, K-9 Handler, Drug Task Force Officer, Investigator, and as Captain of CID.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

UCES students rewarded with Top Tornado accolades

PRE-K Front row, from left: Will Parker Cruce, Leah Escobar, Saylor Hayslett, Palmer Gilliam, John Paul Minyard, Parker Kate Steward. Second row, from left: Victoria Acevedo, Rayleigh Puckett, Riley Young, Addyson Dill, Cary Lynn Pruitt, Kenedee Young. Third row, from left: George Joiner, Emerie Royal, Halen Williams, Mia Becerra, Remi...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

New Latimer Engineering and Science Building dedication set for October 27

The new Latimer Engineering and Science Building will be dedicated during a dedication ceremony Thursday, October 27 at 3:30 at UT Martin. The $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building is located on Hurt Street between the business and sociology buildings. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/utmartin.
MARTIN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County

Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

UT Martin’s Sam Franklin named to 2022 Jerry Rice Award watch list

UT Martin freshman running back Sam Franklin is one of 25 players named to the watch list for the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the national freshman of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision. The Rice Award, now in its 12th...
MARTIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy