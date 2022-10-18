Read full article on original website
Related
thunderboltradio.com
Shirley Ann Moon, 81, Dyersburg
Funeral services for Shirley Ann Moon, age 81, of Dyersburg, will be Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery.
thunderboltradio.com
Betty Needham, 84, Dresden
Funeral services for Betty Needham, age 84, of Dresden, will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in...
thunderboltradio.com
Erwin retires from Martin PD after 26 years
Captain Tommy Erwin is retiring from the Martin Police Department after serving the department and the City of Martin for 26 years. Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says over that time, Erwin has served in the positions of Patrol Officer, K-9 Handler, Drug Task Force Officer, Investigator, and as Captain of CID.
thunderboltradio.com
UCES students rewarded with Top Tornado accolades
PRE-K Front row, from left: Will Parker Cruce, Leah Escobar, Saylor Hayslett, Palmer Gilliam, John Paul Minyard, Parker Kate Steward. Second row, from left: Victoria Acevedo, Rayleigh Puckett, Riley Young, Addyson Dill, Cary Lynn Pruitt, Kenedee Young. Third row, from left: George Joiner, Emerie Royal, Halen Williams, Mia Becerra, Remi...
thunderboltradio.com
New Latimer Engineering and Science Building dedication set for October 27
The new Latimer Engineering and Science Building will be dedicated during a dedication ceremony Thursday, October 27 at 3:30 at UT Martin. The $65 million, 120,000-square-foot, three-story building is located on Hurt Street between the business and sociology buildings. The public is invited to attend, and the event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/utmartin.
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
thunderboltradio.com
UT Martin’s Sam Franklin named to 2022 Jerry Rice Award watch list
UT Martin freshman running back Sam Franklin is one of 25 players named to the watch list for the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award, which is presented to the national freshman of the year in college football’s Division I subdivision. The Rice Award, now in its 12th...
thunderboltradio.com
Over 780 early votes in Weakley Co. in first two days of early voting period
Over 780 early votes have been cast in Weakley County in the first two days of the early voting period. Weakley County Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says there were 358 in-person votes Thursday and five by-mail or nursing home votes cast, bringing to total, thus far, to 788. Early...
Comments / 0