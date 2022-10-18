Read full article on original website
Body Lice Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
There are three types of lice that live off of humans: head lice, pubic lice, and body lice. While they are all flat, wingless, parasitic insects, there are some key differences. Body lice (Pediculus humanus corporis), for instance, are the only variety of lice known to spread disease. (1) Also, while body lice do feed off of human blood like the others, they don’t actually reside on the body. Instead, body lice lay their eggs on or near the seams of clothing and bedding, and simply crawl onto the skin several times a day to feed. (2)
New Guidelines Strongly Recommend the Use of Weight Loss Drugs to Treat Obesity
Today the American Gastroenterology Association (AGA) released new evidence-based guidelines that strongly recommend, for the first time, the long-term use of four approved anti-obesity medications for adult patients who haven’t been able to successfully lose weight through lifestyle changes alone. The new recommendations will be published in the November 2022 issue of Gastroenterology.
Don't be mislead: Colonoscopies are critical to preventing cancer
Recent news coverage of a published European study regarding the role of colonoscopies in preventing and decreasing colorectal cancer deaths ignited a debate that led to several major U.S. medical societies publishing statements about this topic. The bottom line: Colonoscopies save lives! Results from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine were portrayed out of context. The misleading headlines undermined years of progress to fight colorectal cancer, a preventable disease that is still the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Initial statistical analysis of the study showed no significant reduction in colon cancer mortality after colonoscopy. However, a subanalysis of the study showed that of the participants who received a colonoscopy, the procedure decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 31 percent and lowered the risk of dying from colorectal cancer by 50 percent. After initial controversial headlines about this study, some national news outlets revisited the topic, sorting through the details more thoroughly. Their subsequent stories shifted direction, stressing the importance of screening colonoscopies and raising awareness of the global epidemic of cancer among those under 50.
Migraine Diet Modifications: What Really Works?
For many people who have migraine, figuring out whether certain foods play a role in their migraine attacks can be a frustrating task. “There are lots of dietary triggers out there,” says Mark W. Green, MD, the president of the World Headache Society and a professor of neurology, anesthesiology, and rehabilitation medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. To make matters more complicated, says Dr. Green, “one day they may trigger a headache, and another day they may not.”
Is It Safe to Take the Abortion Pill at Home?
Since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade on June 24, reversing the constitutional right to abortion, internet searches for abortion medication have skyrocketed, according to research published the same month in JAMA Internal Medicine. Although preliminary data has not yet been released, more women are presumably seeking abortion pills online since they may no longer have abortion access in their state.
Florida Sees Flesh-Eating Bacteria Cases Rise in Wake of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian left behind more than a path of destruction and property damage in its wake. The Florida Department of Health reported this week that the state is now seeing a major increase in infections caused by flesh-eating bacteria, which can thrive in warm brackish flood waters — a mixture of fresh and sea water that is often found where rivers meet the sea.
Midlife Weight Gain: The Latest Thinking From NAMS 2022
Whoever coined the phrase “Don’t mess with success,” had probably never gone through the transition to menopause. Seemingly overnight, a diet and exercise routine that’s helped you maintain a healthy weight for most of your adult life isn’t working the way it once did. “Weight...
Why Is It Hard for People Who Inject Drugs to Get Hepatitis C Treatment?
Over the past several years, people who inject drugs (PWID), especially millennials, have begun to outrank baby boomers as the group most at risk of becoming infected with the hepatitis C virus (HCV), according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS). HCV is spread through the blood and can be transmitted by sharing needles and syringes that are contaminated with infected blood.
Children With RSV Are Filling Emergency Rooms as Virus Surges
U.S. hospital emergency departments are struggling to treat sick babies and other children in the face of an unprecedented surge in severe RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) infections. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in...
Dysarthria: When MS Makes It Hard to Speak
Multiple sclerosis (MS) may be best known for taking away physical abilities, but most of the damage caused by MS actually takes place in the brain. (It can also attack the spinal cord.) The MS symptoms a person has can suggest which part of the brain has been damaged. The...
