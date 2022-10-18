Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
Researchers suggest avoiding excisional biopsies of soft tissue sarcoma of the hand
BOSTON — Excisional biopsies of soft tissue sarcoma of the hand are associated with more positive margins and a longer time to patients’ first intervention vs. incisional/needle biopsies, results of a study showed. Talia R. Chapman, MD and colleagues collected and analyzed data for 109 patients who underwent...
healio.com
Further study needed on cost-effectiveness of teprotumumab for thyroid eye disease
CHICAGO — Commercial insurer payments for teprotumumab vary dramatically, with cost influencing access to care and cost-effectiveness, according to a study presented at the ASOPRS Fall Scientific Symposium. Even though Tepezza (teprotumumab, Horizon Therapeutics) was found in the study to have the highest recorded measure of Graves’ orbitopathy quality...
healio.com
BLOG: Sustained-release glaucoma devices a viable alternative to drops
We are fortunate to have many options for the treatment of glaucoma, including several classes of glaucoma medications, selective laser trabeculoplasty and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. By far, the most common starting point for patients is topical drops. We have always known that perfect compliance with drop regimens is challenging,...
healio.com
Corticosteroid, bronchodilator therapy may improve symptoms in children with long COVID
Daily inhaled corticosteroid and bronchodilator therapy may help children with reversible peripheral airway obstruction and lung hyperinflation after developing persistent dyspnea despite normal spirometry, according to a recent case study. This dyspnea often develops after SARS-CoV-2 infection, Nathan Rabinovitch, MD, MPH, pediatric allergist and immunologist at National Jewish Health, and...
survivornet.com
Expecting Mom, 26, Was ‘Itching Through Her Skin Until She Bled’ But Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Pregnancy-Related Hormones:’ It Was Cancer
Saoirse Macfarlane was pregnant when she first started experiencing sings of her lymphoma. Sadly, those symptoms were shrugged off as pregnancy-related hormone issues until after her baby was born. Some of Macfarlane’s symptoms included an intense itchiness, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Now, she’s urging others to push...
healio.com
Lp(a) ‘should be measured at least once’ in adults to target CV risk
BOSTON — There is strong evidence for a casual association between lipoprotein(a) concentration and CV outcomes across ethnicities, and Lp(a) “should be measured at least once” in all adults to identify high CV risk, according to a speaker. Elevated Lp(a) levels are an independent risk factor for...
healio.com
Top in GI: Controversial colonoscopy data; biosimilars effective for IBD
The American Gastroenterology Association recently spoke out about data that showed colonoscopy screening had a modest benefit in colorectal cancer. David LiebermanMD, AGAF, chair of the AGA’s Colorectal Cancer Task Force, said in a statement that “colonoscopy screening is effective if it is completed.”. “Only 42% of patients...
healio.com
AGA releases first guideline ranking most effective anti-obesity medications
The AGA has released its first guideline endorsing the use of four medications for obesity management, when paired with lifestyle interventions, for patients who have failed to lose weight with diet and exercise alone. The new guideline also ranked its recommended four “anti-obesity medications” in order of effectiveness: semaglutide 2.4...
healio.com
Genetic testing shows potential in pediatric ophthalmology
Several applications for genetic testing in ophthalmology have been explored, ranging from keratoconus decision-making to refractive surgery screening. OSN Pediatrics/Strabismus Board Members discussed the potential of genetic testing in ophthalmology for children. Robert S. Gold, MD: One important topic is genetic testing. We see a lot of children who have...
healio.com
Chronic thumb UCL injuries may have higher failure rates vs. acute injuries
BOSTON — Results presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand Annual Meeting showed patients with chronic thumb ulnar collateral ligament injuries had a higher rate of failure compared with patients who had acute injuries. “However, overall, the rates [of failure] are low, and primary repair of...
healio.com
Acid suppressants may increase risks for asthma, allergic diseases among children
The use of acid suppressants among children may increase their risks for incident asthma, atopic dermatitis and allergic rhinitis, according to a systematic review published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. These drugs therefore should be used judiciously in children, and more stringent guidelines should be...
healio.com
VIDEO: PALADIN analysis shows retinal thickness linked with vision outcomes
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Veeral S. Sheth, MD, MBA, FASRS, FACS, discusses the correlation of retinal thickness and visual outcomes based on post hoc data from the PALADIN study. “We want to keep our patients drier for longer periods of time,” he...
healio.com
VIDEO: Management of type 2 diabetes no longer just a ‘glucose-centric approach’
BOSTON — In this Healio video exclusive, Juan P. Frias, MD, discusses his presentation on newer treatment options for type 2 diabetes at the Cardiometabolic Health Congress. Frias, medical director and principal investigator at Velocity Clinical Research in Los Angeles, said that “over the last 2 decades, the philosophy of the management of type 2 diabetes has changed.”
healio.com
Lower household income associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in sleep apnea
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Patients with obstructive sleep apnea and lower household income had higher odds of acute myocardial infarction, all-cause mortality and cardiac arrest, according to data presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting. “Income disparity has been a major factor in determining hospitalizations and outcomes of several diseases. We...
healio.com
Proton pump inhibitor use linked to elevated cancer risk
GENEVA — Exposure to proton pump inhibitors appeared associated with increased risk for certain cancers, according to results of a meta-analysis presented at World Cancer Congress. The elevated risk appeared independent of duration of proton pump inhibitor exposure. Proton pump inhibitors often are used to treat various gastrointestinal disorders.
healio.com
Topical analgesics relieved pain, but deemed ineffective for treatment of hand, wrist OA
BOSTON — Use of topical analgesics significantly improved pain scores in most patients with symptomatic hand and wrist osteoarthritis; however, according to researchers, the treatment is an undesirable long-term maintenance therapy option. “Hand and wrist osteoarthritis (OA) is a highly prevalent upper extremity condition, with every one in two...
Don't be mislead: Colonoscopies are critical to preventing cancer
Recent news coverage of a published European study regarding the role of colonoscopies in preventing and decreasing colorectal cancer deaths ignited a debate that led to several major U.S. medical societies publishing statements about this topic. The bottom line: Colonoscopies save lives! Results from the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine were portrayed out of context. The misleading headlines undermined years of progress to fight colorectal cancer, a preventable disease that is still the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States. Initial statistical analysis of the study showed no significant reduction in colon cancer mortality after colonoscopy. However, a subanalysis of the study showed that of the participants who received a colonoscopy, the procedure decreased the risk of developing colorectal cancer by 31 percent and lowered the risk of dying from colorectal cancer by 50 percent. After initial controversial headlines about this study, some national news outlets revisited the topic, sorting through the details more thoroughly. Their subsequent stories shifted direction, stressing the importance of screening colonoscopies and raising awareness of the global epidemic of cancer among those under 50.
healio.com
VIDEO: Stelara safe, effective for the long-term treatment of moderate to severe UC
VIENNA — In a Healio video exclusive, Waqqas Afif, MD, reports results from the phase 3 UNIFI study, in which Stelara safely demonstrated sustained symptomatic and corticosteroid-free remission in adults with ulcerative colitis. According to Afif, 65% of patients who responded to the induction dose of Stelara (ustekinumab, Janssen)...
healio.com
‘Disrupt’ therapeutic inertia with precision medicine to achieve diabetes remission
BOSTON — The concepts of precision diabetes medicine, including individualized therapy, carefully tracked progress and a team approach, can break down therapeutic inertia barriers and help patients achieve remission, according to a speaker. The pharmacologic definition of therapeutic inertia is a provider’s failure to increase therapy when treatment goals...
healio.com
MRSA PCR nasal swab shows promise as stewardship tool
WASHINGTON — A MRSA PCR nasal swab showed promise as a tool for antimicrobial stewardship in a large study of pediatric critical care patients, according to findings presented here at IDWeek. In this video, Lexi M. Crawford, MD, a third-year pediatric critical care fellow at Children’s National Hospital in...
Comments / 0