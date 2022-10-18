ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit

President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
The Blade

To the editor: Republicans should take back name

Republicans: I am proud of the moral and political integrity of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. But the rest of your party seems to have lost its way and warped into an unseemly, new party. I believe the Republican Party has been usurped by a group of extreme, radical conservatives called the Freedom Caucus, veterans of the Tea Party movement, funded by the Koch brothers, established essentially to put business interests above the public good. These charlatans masquerade as Republicans borrowing the name seeking a very different agenda. Sadly, reasonable Republicans fell for it and continue to support these contentious people. I think it is fair to say these Tea Party zealots have caused major havoc in traditional bipartisan politics. Let the RNC know that you want your party back and to stop offering you such unqualified, undeserving candidates who are really not Republican, but an alarming new faction using a “grand old” name. LINDA CALCAMUGGIO

Comments / 0

Community Policy