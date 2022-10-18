Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Biden says he has reduced the deficit by $1.4TRILLION this year, rejects claims Democrats are 'big spenders' as tax revenue and LESS spending reduce deficit
President Joe Biden on Friday said the $1.4 trillion reduction of the national deficit was proof his economic policies are working even as the drop in government spending came after many covid-related programs ended. Biden also pivoted his argument into an attack on Republicans, warning voters that GOP policies will...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
To the editor: Republicans should take back name
Republicans: I am proud of the moral and political integrity of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. But the rest of your party seems to have lost its way and warped into an unseemly, new party. I believe the Republican Party has been usurped by a group of extreme, radical conservatives called the Freedom Caucus, veterans of the Tea Party movement, funded by the Koch brothers, established essentially to put business interests above the public good. These charlatans masquerade as Republicans borrowing the name seeking a very different agenda. Sadly, reasonable Republicans fell for it and continue to support these contentious people. I think it is fair to say these Tea Party zealots have caused major havoc in traditional bipartisan politics. Let the RNC know that you want your party back and to stop offering you such unqualified, undeserving candidates who are really not Republican, but an alarming new faction using a “grand old” name. LINDA CALCAMUGGIO
