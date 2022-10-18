Streaming Facebook Live on Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ page https://www.facebook.com/supervisorlyndahopkins/. In accordance with Executive Order AB361 regarding the Brown Act for public meetings during the public health emergency, the River MAC meeting will be held virtually. The meeting will be on Zoom and on Facebook live, links below. After the event, videos are available both on facebook and on Youtube. YouTube Channel can be found under Sonoma County 5th District.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO