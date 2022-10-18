Read full article on original website
ca.gov
Lower Russian River Municipal Advisory Council Meeting
Streaming Facebook Live on Supervisor Lynda Hopkins’ page https://www.facebook.com/supervisorlyndahopkins/. In accordance with Executive Order AB361 regarding the Brown Act for public meetings during the public health emergency, the River MAC meeting will be held virtually. The meeting will be on Zoom and on Facebook live, links below. After the event, videos are available both on facebook and on Youtube. YouTube Channel can be found under Sonoma County 5th District.
County officials to host vegetation management and wildfire resilience webinar
Sonoma County Supervisors Lynda Hopkins and James Gore invite members of the public to join them and other officials for a webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 26 featuring an update on the County of Sonoma’s vegetation management efforts. During the webinar, a panel of experts will present information on vegetation...
Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council Meeting
October 20, 2022 at 6:00 pm HAS BEEN CANCELLED due to lack of Agenda items. Next meeting of the Dry Creek Valley Citizens Advisory Council will be:. November 17, 2022 6:00 pm via Zoom or in person. Council meetings are held the third Thursday of the month at Healdsburg Fire...
Community Health Workers and Promotoras are Heroes Conference
The Community Health Worker for COVID Response and Resilient Communities (CCR) Project presents this conference to celebrate the CHW and Promotora workforce in Sonoma County for their work before, during, and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The County of Sonoma Department of Health Services recognizes that CHWs and Promotoras are essential...
Weekly Roundup for October 21, 2022
Today’s digest provides helpful and important updates on the following:. Sonoma County voter information guides and official ballots for the upcoming General Election have been mailed and official ballot drop boxes are NOW open through election day, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. To find a drop box near you,...
Tales from the Cemetery: Southern and Pastor
A horse thief named Robert Southern and career criminal John Pastor are two forgotten prison cemetery tales. They are just a few of the hundreds buried at San Quentin and Folsom prison cemeteries, marked only by their inmate numbers. (Editor’s note: Southern and Pastor are the focus of the third...
