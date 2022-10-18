(Audio) From the State House with MA State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr – Home Heating Assistance – Hybrid State House

Read full article on original website
The Latest Tips on How to Get to Salem, Not with Your Car – Helpful Information & Links
SALEM – City of Salem releases the latest and best tips on how to enjoy Salem’s Haunted Happenings. Do not drive to Salem on October weekends. Use public transportation, such as the MBTA commuter rail (www.mbta.com/salem) or the Salem Ferry (www.salemferry.com). The MBTA has added additional trains for October weekends and the Salem Ferry has also increased capacity. If you must drive, plan your parking strategy ahead of time. Downtown garages and lots fill up early. Use satellite parking, MBTA garage parking, or the MBTA garage in Beverly and take the Commuter Rail one stop to Salem (a 4-minute train ride).
MSP INVESTIGATING SERIOUS CRASHES IN DANVERS AND TEWKSBURY
Massachusetts State Troopers responded to serious crashes in Danvers this morning and Tewksbury last night. At 9:18 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 north on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers. The crash involved a 2012 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle and a 2006 Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle. After the crash, the operator of the Escape, a 34-year-old male from Chelsea, either jumped or fell from the overpass, landing on the roadway of Route 114 approximately 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Forester was also transported to an area hospital with potential injuries. No information on that operator is available at this time. The facts and circumstance of the crash are under investigation.
(Photos, Video) High School Football: Peabody Takes Care of Business with 37-7 Win over Gloucester
GLOUCESTER – The Peabody Tanners remain unbeaten at 7-0 with a 37-7 win over a scrappy Gloucester Fishermen football team (2-5). The Fishermen controlled the clock for 9 minutes, 33 seconds on the very first drive of the game, but couldn’t get into the end zone. The Tanners...
Masconomet Takes Down Danvers in OT 27-21, Watch Winning TD Scored by Will Shannon – Post Game Videos – Photos
BOXFORD (Videos – Photos) The Masconomet football team trailed 21-7 at the half and after a scoreless third quarter Masco mounted a 4th quarter comeback. The game went to overtime after Danvers scored what appeared to be a last second touchdown at the end of regulation that was later called back for too many men on the field. Masco captain Will Shannon ended up scoring the winning touchdown in overtime giving Masconomet the 27-21 win. In the post-game interviews the coaches do refer to the officiating confusion at the end of regulation. Masconomet scored the game’s last 20 points.
