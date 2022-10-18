(Audio) From the State House with MA State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr – Home Heating Assistance – Hybrid State House

Massachusetts State Troopers responded to serious crashes in Danvers this morning and Tewksbury last night. At 9:18 AM today Troopers from the State Police-Danvers Barracks responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 1 north on the overpass over Route 114 in Danvers. The crash involved a 2012 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle and a 2006 Subaru Forester sport utility vehicle. After the crash, the operator of the Escape, a 34-year-old male from Chelsea, either jumped or fell from the overpass, landing on the roadway of Route 114 approximately 20 feet below. He was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Forester was also transported to an area hospital with potential injuries. No information on that operator is available at this time. The facts and circumstance of the crash are under investigation.

DANVERS, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO