Opinion: Shining a light, a purple light
Election Day 2022 is just weeks, really days, away and while I am a proud conservative Republican and it may seem obvious to any who read this for whom I am voting, I want to be completely and absolutely nonpartisan as my goal is not to sway your vote but instead to shine a light, a purple light, upon the candidates. I write "purple light" as November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Thursday and Nov. 17 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2022. Purple is the color for pancreatic cancer awareness.
School Committee debates solutions to pandemic learning loss
After hearing a report of increased absenteeism and poorer-than-average MCAS scores, the Wareham School Committee, along with all three Wareham school principals, debated possible remedies to pandemic learning loss at their meeting Thursday, Oct. 20. One of many startling statistics in the report, delivered by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrea Schwamb, was that almost three-fourths of Wareham students are designated as “high-needs.” High-needs students can be low-income, current or former English Language Learners (ELL) or students with disabilities. High-needs students were also more likely to be chronically absent, meaning that they missed 10 percent or more of the school year. Committee Vice Chair Geoffrey Swett sounded in disbelief as he discussed the statistic.
Absentee rate at Wareham schools skyrockets due to pandemic
The percentage of “chronically absent” students in the Wareham School District has sharply increased since 2019, according to a report given by Assistant Superintendent Dr. Andrea Schwamb at Thursday, Oct. 20’s meeting of the Wareham School Committee. Schwamb and the School Committee attributed her report’s findings to...
Marion hosts community health fair
MARION – The Marion Council on Aging is hosting the Second Annual Community Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center at 465 Mill Street. Gather some information and free samples, get helpful tips and get your questions answered.
Clear up some space in your home!
All those old bills and personal documents taking up space in your home because you don’t want your sensitive information in the garbage?. Stop by Cape Cod 5 Banking Center in Wareham this weekend and drop it all off for secure shredding. They will be having a Shred Day event on October 22, 2022 from 9am to noon.
Elks donate to help area homeless
Anticipating an especially difficult winter for meeting heating and housing needs, the Wareham-New Bedford Elks recently awarded the Wareham Area Committee for the Homeless, also known as Turning Point, a check for $5,000 for rental assistance and home fuel assistance for neighbors in need. Turning Point serves homeless and people...
Lynn S. Maynard, 61
CARVER – Lynn S. Maynard, 61, of Carver, passed away on October 21, 2022 in Royal Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Buzzards Bay. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Janice (Clarke) Maynard. She was born in New Bedford and lived in Wareham and Carver for...
Turkey dinner sign-ups at Middleboro food pantry
MIDDLEBORO — The Society of St. Vincent DePaul, the operator of the Sacred Heart Food Pantry, is now signing up qualified applicants to receive a complete Thanksgiving meal consisting of a frozen turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, potatoes, vegetables, gravy, a pie, and dinner rolls. Sign-ups will take place at...
Carl Wilga, 59
WAREHAM - Carl R. “Willy” Wilga, 59, passed away on Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Worcester to the late Walter and Sandra (Piiranian) he grew up in Quinsig Village in Worcester before moving to Millbury and then to Wareham. He was a graduate of Millbury Memorial High School...
Wareham Free Library continues Mystery Book Club
The Wareham Free Library will resume its Mystery Book Club with a reading of “Her Royal Spyness Solves Her First Case” on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. “Her Royal Spyness Solves Her First Case” is the first book in a series of 15 mystery novels by Rhys Bowen. The 16th book in the series will be released in November. The book, set in 1930s London, tells the story of Lady Victoria Georgiana Charlotte Eugenie (“Georgie” for short), who is 34th in line for the British throne and penniless. Seeking independence, she flees her Scotland home, her brother and her husband-to-be. In her quest for freedom, she winds up becoming a spy for the British government .
Wareham High School students recognized for excellence
Wareham High School is proud to recognize the students who received qualifying scores on their Spring 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Exams. AP provides willing and academically prepared students with the opportunity to earn college credit or advanced placement and stand out in the college admissions process. Each exam is developed by a committee of college and university faculty and AP teachers, ensuring that AP Exams are aligned with the same high standards expected by college faculty at some of the nation’s leading liberal arts and research institutions. Most four-year colleges in the United States provide credit and/or advanced placement for qualifying exam scores. Research consistently shows that AP students who score a 3 or higher on AP Exams (based on a scale from 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest) typically experience greater academic success in college and have higher college graduation rates than students who do not participate in AP.
Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce 30th Anniversary Holiday Ornament & Candy Cane “STAR OF CELEBRATION”
The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce announces the celebration of our 30th Anniversary for our annual Christmas ornament called “Star of Celebration”, hand-blown by master glassblower Michael Magyar of The Glass Studio on Cape Cod, Sandwich, MA. The ornament is star shaped in a celebratory shade of red. Each ornament is etched with “2022” and is individually numbered. A limited edition of 300 ornaments will be produced. The cost of an ornament is $35.
Lions’ fall festival brought fun to families
MATTAPOISETT — Kids dressed in their Halloween best descended on Shipyard Park for the Mattapoisett Lions Club Fall Free Family Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Mattapoisett Lions Club Secretary Timothy Ray, the fall festival is one of the many ways the club gives back to the local community.
Wareham Village Funeral Home hosts food and clothing drive
The Wareham Village Funeral Home will be conducting a food and clothing drive beginning the week of Sunday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 20. “When Dolores and I decided to make Wareham our home 24 years ago,” said Wareham Village Funeral Home owner Chris Consoletti, “many of you embraced us. Helping and participating in many community events, we now feel it is the time to help lead our community during the difficult winter months ahead. Many of our neighbors and friends are much less fortunate and just need a helping hand.”
Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union™ Celebrate 74 years of International Credit Union Day® at PCT Federal Credit Union
Media Contact: Keri McDevitt, Executive Manager, kmcdevitt@pctfcu.org. Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union™. Celebrate 74 years of International Credit Union Day® at PCT Federal Credit Union. West Wareham, MA — On Oct. 20, 2022, credit union members around the world will celebrate International Credit Union Day®, an...
