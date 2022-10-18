On October 18, Blockchain startup, Shardeum announced that it has raised $18.2 million in a seed round of funding from more than 50 investors. Jane Street, Struck Crypto, The Spartan Group, Big Brain Holdings, DFG, Ghaf Capital Partners, and Foresight Ventures participated among 50 investors. Other strategic investors like CoinGecko Ventures, Wemade, and ZebPay also participated in the round. According to the company, the funds raised will be allocated towards ramping up the company’s research and marketing efforts as well as its product and design development team.

