Blockchain Startup Shardeum by Nischal Shetty Secures $18 Million in Seed Capital
On October 18, Blockchain startup, Shardeum announced that it has raised $18.2 million in a seed round of funding from more than 50 investors. Jane Street, Struck Crypto, The Spartan Group, Big Brain Holdings, DFG, Ghaf Capital Partners, and Foresight Ventures participated among 50 investors. Other strategic investors like CoinGecko Ventures, Wemade, and ZebPay also participated in the round. According to the company, the funds raised will be allocated towards ramping up the company’s research and marketing efforts as well as its product and design development team.
Developers of Terra propose an updated 95 million LUNA
On October 17, developers of the Terra ecosystem — consisting of TerraUSD Classic (USTC), Luna 2.0 (LUNA), and Luna Classic (LUNC), which was previously known as LUNA— proposed a revised expansion program for assigning 95 million ($248 million) LUNA. As told by Terra, the new proposal is intended to boost improvement in the Terra ecosystem and fix issues in the original proposal.
