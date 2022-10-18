REMINDER: Final Open House for Westdale Area Action Plan on Wednesday

The community is invited to attend a final open house for the Westdale Area Action Plan. The open house will be held Wednesday, October 19, from 5–7 p.m. at the Ladd Library (3750 Williams Boulevard SW). The study area is bound by Edgewood Road SW to the east, 1st Avenue W/Johnson Avenue SW/16th Avenue SW to the north, 8th Street SW to the west, and US-30 and Williams Boulevard SW to the south.

Residents will be able to review concepts developed over the course of the planning process, which began in Summer 2021 and incorporated community feedback through public meetings, interviews and feedback sessions. The plan outlines a vision and prioritizes investment with goals and action steps in a variety of key categories, including diversity, connectivity, green space and recreational areas, and neighborhood safety.

The Westdale Area Action Plan follows similar planning initiatives already completed, including the College District Action Plan, Northwest Neighborhood Action Plan, and Czech Village/NewBo Action Plan. These plans take the concepts identified from the City’s comprehensive plan, EnvisionCR, and develop action steps and goals tailored to a specific geographic region.