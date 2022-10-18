ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

shsroundtable.com

Active Shooter Scare at SHS

At 8:55 a.m. October 21, 2022, Stamford High School received a false claim that there was an active shooter loose in the building. The Stamford Police Department responded to the threat immediately and surrounded the school. Strawberry Hill was blocked off and traffic was rerouted away from the building. The...

