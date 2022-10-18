ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Polk County Sheriff announces large fentanyl bust

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office announced that it had seized enough fentanyl to kill over 2.7 million. ‘Operation Hot Dirt’ began in Sept. 2022 when detectives received information that an international drug trafficking organization was trafficking multi-kilograms of fentanyl from Mexico to Bradenton and then into Polk County. Undercover detectives arranged to purchase fentanyl priced at $24,000 per kilo from an unidentified source in Mexico.
"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County

Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
Hernando County Murder Suspect Arrested in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, FLA- Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday regarding Reynol Gonzalez Jr, who was possibly hiding out in Putnam County. Gonzalez was wanted for murder in Hernando County. PCSO deputies spotted him driving and a felony traffic stop was...
Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home

ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
