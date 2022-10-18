Read full article on original website
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County Sheriff announces large fentanyl bust
POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Polk County Sheriff’s office announced that it had seized enough fentanyl to kill over 2.7 million. ‘Operation Hot Dirt’ began in Sept. 2022 when detectives received information that an international drug trafficking organization was trafficking multi-kilograms of fentanyl from Mexico to Bradenton and then into Polk County. Undercover detectives arranged to purchase fentanyl priced at $24,000 per kilo from an unidentified source in Mexico.
St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say
The owner of a Japanese restaurant in St. Petersburg has been accused of running a drug house out of the business, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Enough fentanyl to kill 2.7M people seized in Polk County, sheriff says
The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it confiscated enough fentanyl to kill about 2.7 million people in what they're calling the largest fentanyl seizure in the agency's history.
iheart.com
"Historic" Fentanyl Seizure in Polk County
Three people have been arrested in what Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is calling an "historic" seizure of fentanyl---11 pounds, which he says is enough to kill 2.7 million people in Florida. He says the drug came into Bradenton from Mexico, and from there to Polk County. The sheriff is...
pasconewsonline.com
Hernando County Murder Suspect Arrested in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, FLA- Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday regarding Reynol Gonzalez Jr, who was possibly hiding out in Putnam County. Gonzalez was wanted for murder in Hernando County. PCSO deputies spotted him driving and a felony traffic stop was...
Pasco County woman survives after husband shot her in the face in April
A 26-year-old Pasco County woman survived after her husband shot her in the face at their home. She suffered a stroke, needed numerous surgeries and lost her sight in her right eye.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
Man found inside crashed car in Orange County shot to death, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies responded to a car crash Thursday night and found someone inside, dead after being shot. Deputies are trying to figure out who killed a man who crashed in Pine Hills on Stardust Lane, not too far from Ridgewood Park Elementary School. Investigators are...
Polk sheriff: Agency's largest fentanyl bust had enough drug to kill 2.7 million people
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the agency has seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl in what is being considered the agency's largest fentanyl bust in its history. "Our detectives seized over 11 pounds of fentanyl, which is enough to kill 2.7 million people....
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says

Man jumps fence at Tampa elementary school, says he was being chased by gunman: police
Tampa police have confirmed an incident with an armed person at an elementary school Friday morning.
Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto County crash
Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in DeSoto County around 3 p.m. today
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
The Clearwater Police Department said it has arrested one of two suspects in a murder involving a body found Friday morning.
Man indicted after pulling gun on several people on Tampa Riverwalk: DOJ
A Tampa man was indicted after he pulled a gun on several people at the Riverwalk, according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in backpack at Sarasota bar, deputies say
A bomb threat was reported in Sarasota on Wednesday night, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
wogx.com
Florida man accused of fatally shooting teen son after mistaking him for a burglar
A Florida father is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he shot and killed his 19-year-old son when he mistook him for a burglar. Lindsay McGeorge, 51, is already in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
pasconewsonline.com
Firefighters pull three dogs from burning Zephyrhills home
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLa.- Pasco County firefighters are battling a mobile home fire on Ohio Street in Zephyrhills. According to Pasco Fire Rescue, the fire broke out Friday evening around 10p.m., firefighters arrived and reported smoke showing from the home. Neighbors and firefighters pulled three dogs from the home, and they are all doing well. No other injuries were reported.
Florida man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
