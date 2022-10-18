Read full article on original website
Tasty Halloween Fun at the Final Food Truck Night of 2022!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Local Planetarium Invites You to Discover Halloween's Origins in the Night SkiesDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant GroupDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Free Class Could Help You Save a LifeDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Acushnet Town Meeting passes all articles
Voters passed all articles at the Acushnet Special Town Meeting (STM) on Monday, 10/17/22, most with no discussion. Article 2 totalled $44,472.57 to correct budgets in the current fiscal year. The article included taking $136,788 from the School Department’s budget to rectify an error with the school choice account. The money will be replaced with funds from Collaborative Tuition and the short-term interest on the roof project.
theweektoday.com
Board, Committee, and Commission openings
The Town of Wareham wishes to announce that it is currently accepting applications for the following Boards, Committees, and Commissions:. Please submit your application online or you may pick up an application in person at the Selectmen’s. office in the Wareham Town Hall between the hours of 8:15 AM...
Charming Boutique Hotel in Cape Cod Is a New England Dream
This makes for the ultimate fall getaway.
theweektoday.com
Terps Cannabis Dispensaries Employment Symposium
Terps Cannabis Dispensaries is pleased to announce a cannabis employment symposium for the. residents of Wareham, Massachusetts on Thursday November 3, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the Cape. Cod Canal Chamber of Commerce 70 Main St. Buzzards Bay MA. They will provide those interested. in employment in the cannabis industry...
This Massachusetts Street Named One of the Most Beautiful in The World
Residents and visitors alike know how amazing Massachusetts is. The beauty from Cape Cod to the Berkshires is unmatched and shows off the unique scenery our corner of the world has to offer. When we talk about Massachusetts, we talk about dream-like beaches on the Cape, the history and charm...
capecod.com
Video: Local firefighter graduates State Fire Academy
STOW, MA – State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Deputy State Fire Marshal Maribel Fournier, acting director of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy (MFA), announced the graduation of 21 firefighters from the 50-day Career Recruit Firefighting Training Program. “First responders are on the frontlines protecting their communities, and these...
theweektoday.com
Clear up some space in your home!
All those old bills and personal documents taking up space in your home because you don’t want your sensitive information in the garbage?. Stop by Cape Cod 5 Banking Center in Wareham this weekend and drop it all off for secure shredding. They will be having a Shred Day event on October 22, 2022 from 9am to noon.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor Acquired by Local Restaurant Group
(Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV) (PLYMOUTH, MA) The local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge has announced that after "lots of swirling rumors" they have"acquired the restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor and construction is underway!" That's right, the waterfront restaurant formally known as Issac's will soon be a new Hynes Restaurant Group location!
Boston software CEO killed crossing the street in Acton
“This is an unfathomable loss to even begin to understand.”. Kevin Shaw, CEO of Boston-based VMS Software, Inc., died earlier this month after he was struck by a car while crossing the street in Acton, the company announced. The Oct. 13 crash happened at approximately 6:33 p.m. on Great Road...
Here are the new stores coming to Assembly Row
Athleisure company Athleta and kitchenware maker Zwilling will be among the businesses coming to the Somerville shopping area. A host of new retailers are set to open in Somerville’s Assembly Row in the next year, the site said Wednesday, according to the Boston Business Journal. The mixed-use site will...
To Do List: Constitution Block Party, Oktoberfest in Foxboro
BOSTON -- This weekend, a historic landmark in Boston is celebrating another big birthday, a new mini golf spot is opening in the Seaport, and Patriot Place is hosting an Oktoberfest party. It's all a part of our weekend To Do List. USS CONSTITUTION BIRTHDAY BLOCK PARTYCelebrate history this weekend with a birthday block party in the Navy yard.On Saturday, help commemorate 225 years of the USS Constitution and 50 years of the USS Constitution Museum. Activities include yard games, live music, building mini ships, and because it's a birthday, a cake-cutting ceremony. The event is meant for all ages, and...
theweektoday.com
Marion hosts community health fair
MARION – The Marion Council on Aging is hosting the Second Annual Community Health Fair on Monday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Benjamin D. Cushing Community Center at 465 Mill Street. Gather some information and free samples, get helpful tips and get your questions answered.
nbcboston.com
Boston Seaport's ‘Snowport' Returns for Fourth Year in November
"Snowport" — the annual winter wonderland that springs up in Boston’s Seaport District — is set to return for its fourth year in November. For the second time, Snowport will feature “The Holiday Market at Snowport,” where over 120 small businesses will be featured vendors for visitors to shop from.
Two SouthCoast Restaurants Make Yelp’s New England Top 100 List
We know New Bedford and Fall River have lots of great restaurants and we love when they get recognized for it on a big scale. Yelp just posted the Top 100 New England Restaurants of 2022, its first-ever ranking of this kind. Two SouthCoast spots made the list, while a Rhode Island restaurant came in at No. 1.
theweektoday.com
Opinion: Shining a light, a purple light
Election Day 2022 is just weeks, really days, away and while I am a proud conservative Republican and it may seem obvious to any who read this for whom I am voting, I want to be completely and absolutely nonpartisan as my goal is not to sway your vote but instead to shine a light, a purple light, upon the candidates. I write "purple light" as November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and Thursday and Nov. 17 is World Pancreatic Cancer Day 2022. Purple is the color for pancreatic cancer awareness.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Boston to Nova Scotia?
Nova Scotia is situated northeast of Boston, on the southeastern tip of Canada. It is a peninsula connected to the province of New Brunswick and mainland Canada. There are several ways to make the journey from Boston to Nova Scotia and the most convenient is to take a ferry. You...
theweektoday.com
Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce 30th Anniversary Holiday Ornament & Candy Cane “STAR OF CELEBRATION”
The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce announces the celebration of our 30th Anniversary for our annual Christmas ornament called “Star of Celebration”, hand-blown by master glassblower Michael Magyar of The Glass Studio on Cape Cod, Sandwich, MA. The ornament is star shaped in a celebratory shade of red. Each ornament is etched with “2022” and is individually numbered. A limited edition of 300 ornaments will be produced. The cost of an ornament is $35.
theweektoday.com
Lions’ fall festival brought fun to families
MATTAPOISETT — Kids dressed in their Halloween best descended on Shipyard Park for the Mattapoisett Lions Club Fall Free Family Fun Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to Mattapoisett Lions Club Secretary Timothy Ray, the fall festival is one of the many ways the club gives back to the local community.
freightwaves.com
1 Sysco driver/warehouse worker strike over, 2nd may end soon
One of the two Teamsters strikes against units of food transporter and supplier Sysco Corp. has been settled, while the second is on the verge of ending. According to reports by the Buffalo News and television station WWNY that had not been confirmed by either the Teamsters or Sysco as of publication time, the strike against the Sysco facilities in Syracuse, New York, ended earlier this week.
It’s True, Mirasol’s Cafe is Coming to Fairhaven & It’s Going to Be Big
Get ready, SouthCoast. The opportunity to get your CHiPPi fix from Mirasol's Café is about to get even easier. After opening an express location in New Bedford this year, Dartmouth-based Mirasol's is expanding its brand. Plans have been set in motion for a third location in Fairhaven, promising the coffee we know and love with a few improvements thrown in.
